Treatment with testosterone: antimenopausal medication questionable

Testosterone: Interaction between the brain and the testicles

The most well-known sex hormone in men is testosterone. The body builds this from a precursor, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Testosterone contributes to the desire for sex, the function of the sexual organs and the shape of the male physique.

The production of testosterone is integrated into a control circuit between the pituitary gland and the sex glands. A hormone from the pituitary gland stimulates certain cells in the testicles to produce testosterone. If there is enough testosterone in the blood, the pituitary gland reduces hormone production. Conversely, it promotes them when testosterone levels fall.

DHEA: Disappointing in clinical trials

DHEA and testosterone are advertised as being able to halt the aging process and improve declining sexual function. The idea of ​​using DHEA for this is based on the fact that older people often have relatively high DHEA blood levels.

However, clinical studies did not reveal any significant effects from the intake of DHEA. Taking DHEA does not affect performance, body structure or bone density. The results were so sobering that the researchers involved considered further studies to be unpromising.

Copied from women

The use of testosterone is analogous to the use of estrogen in menopausal women. From the age of 40 onwards, the testosterone level in the blood of men begins to decline. But unlike women, he does this gradually.

Doubtful area of ​​application for medication

A complex of complaints and symptoms that can be traced back to the declining hormone concentration in men is not yet known. Since there is no evidence of a so-called “climacteric virile”, medications for this area of ​​application are to be viewed as questionable.

Men’s health in focus

Hormone preparations: lack of benefit

The benefit of using testosterone has not yet been proven. A study of relatively few men who were given the hormone in low doses for two years showed no evidence of an improvement in age-related body processes.

It is not certain whether other results can be achieved with high-dose testosterone intake. Even in men with testosterone deficiency, hormone treatment appears to have little effect on libido, erection or sexual satisfaction.

Hormone preparations: risks possible

In fact, there are serious indications that long-term use of testosterone can have a harmful effect on the heart. These mainly affect older men who suffer from various chronic illnesses.

In addition, it cannot be ruled out that the use of testosterone can increase prostate enlargement or increase the number of prostate cancers. In any case, there is no meaningful study data on this. As long as possible risks cannot be ruled out, the use of DHEA or testosterone in connection with the above-mentioned, unsubstantiated areas of application is not recommended.

Testosterone gels no better

According to current knowledge, gels containing testosterone that can be used externally have no relevant effect on sexual activity, sexual desire, memory and vitality. There is also a lack of research data that proves that they do not harm the heart, circulatory system and prostate.