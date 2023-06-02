Home » Secret services – CIA boss Burns traveled to China for secret talks
Business

Secret services – CIA boss Burns traveled to China for secret talks

by admin
Secret services – CIA boss Burns traveled to China for secret talks

CIA-Director William Burns Image: AFP

Amid extremely tense relations between the US and China, the head of the US CIA, William Burns, has secretly traveled to Beijing. This was confirmed by a US government official.

Amid extremely strained relations between the US and China, the head of the US CIA, William Burns, has traveled to Beijing for confidential talks. “Last month Director Burns traveled to Beijing, where he met Chinese counterparts and stressed the importance of keeping intelligence channels open,” a US official said Friday.

The government representative did not provide any further information about the time of the trip or the people he spoke to. As a rule, the CIA does not comment on its chief’s travels.

Relations between China and the United States are currently particularly strained. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned visit to Beijing in February because a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States.

Only on Tuesday did the United States say that a Chinese warplane had carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” near a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week. Blinken then warned that confrontations like the one between the two airplanes showed the great importance of open channels of communication.

The USA sees the economically and militarily emerging China as the greatest geopolitical challenge in the world. There are a number of points of contention between the two states, including trade and China‘s dealings with Taiwan.

HOME PAGE

See also  Iveco, double-digit revenues in the first quarter: + 11.5%

You may also like

How good are electric cars really? WORLD live...

Resolution 84 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization for the...

Banca Popolare Valconca sees the light again, merger...

How to declare moving expenses in the 2022...

Healthcare, Schillaci: “I will use Pnrr funds to...

【Financial 100 Seconds】Apple’s WWDC conference will debut on...

Test project in Berlin: noise cameras on Ku’damm...

Safilo-Longarone, Lvmh takes the field: ready to save...

Impgnatiello filmed with gloves and towels. The investigating...

Inflation expectations may be the reason for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy