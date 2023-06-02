The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, research and deploy garbage classification and technological innovation, etc. Municipal Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun presided over and delivered a speech-News Channel-Hualong.com

▲On the afternoon of June 2, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

On the afternoon of June 2, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee, and to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s garbage classification in Jiaxing Road Street, Hongkou District, Shanghai. In the spirit of responding to the letter, deliberate on the action plan for accelerating the construction of a science and technology innovation center with national influence, and study and deploy relevant work.

Municipal Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the historic achievements of audit work since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the general requirements of audit work in the new era and new journey, the key tasks of current audit work, and the improvement of audit work. The basic requirements of the modernization level, and further promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era. It is necessary to maintain a firm focus on strengthening political construction, highlight political strong review, and improve political “three forces”. It is necessary to make precise efforts to focus on the key points of audit, highlight the primary task of high-quality development, increase the supervision of the implementation of major national strategies, and make greater audit contributions to the construction of a modern and new Chongqing. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the promotion of audit rectification, promote the “second half of the article” of audit rectification and the “first half of the article” of audit disclosure problems, speed up process reengineering, strengthen list control, and make good use of audit results. It is necessary to tap the potential in improving auditing skills, comprehensively and strictly govern the party and audit, highlight digital empowerment, build a team of high-quality professional audit cadres who are loyal, clean and responsible, and strive to create a “Hongyan Pioneer” transformational audit institution in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that garbage classification is an important indicator of the level of urban governance and social civilization. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, do a solid job in garbage classification and resource utilization, drive more people to develop good habits of sorting and putting in, and accelerate the formation of a green production and lifestyle. It is necessary to use creation activities as a carrier to improve the target requirements for garbage classification in urban and rural areas, do a good job in the creation of different levels, mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, stimulate the vitality of the grassroots, do a good job in summarizing, refining and promoting best practices, and strive to create landmark results. It is necessary to continuously improve the work system, strengthen the role of leading departments in overall planning, adhere to benchmarking, improve mechanisms, consolidate responsibilities, and take advantage of the momentum to promote continuous new progress in waste sorting, making waste sorting a new fashion for low-carbon life.

The meeting pointed out that accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center with national influence is a concrete measure to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and promote the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. It is necessary to highlight characteristics, magnify advantages, focus on promoting new breakthroughs in various tasks, and provide strong scientific and technological support for the construction of a modern and new Chongqing. It is necessary to accelerate the creation of scientific and technological innovation highlands, insist on doing something and not doing something, highlight strategic directions, grasp key areas, focus on building digital intelligence technology, life and health, new materials, green and low-carbon and other scientific and technological innovation highlands, and accelerate the creation of influential technology innovation platform. It is necessary to continuously optimize the pattern of scientific and technological innovation, adhere to its own reality, closely focus on target positioning, focus on applied basic research at the municipal level, focus on industrial innovation at the district and county level, and actively encourage universities and scientific research institutes to increase their efforts to carry out scientific and technological research. Innovation work, give full play to the main role of enterprise innovation, and accelerate the transfer and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. It is necessary to continuously expand the scientific and technological innovation talent team, coordinate the promotion of education, science and technology, and talent work, create a first-class innovation ecology, further increase the efforts to attract high-level scientific and technological innovation talents and teams, continuously stimulate the innovation vitality of scientific and technological talents, and promote scientific and technological innovation to achieve greater achievements. Many iconic results.

The meeting listened to the work of stabilizing the real estate market and guaranteeing the delivery of buildings in the city. It was required to adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, further strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, accurately analyze demand, improve the system and policy supply level, and build a real estate industry. Develop a new model, promote a virtuous circle and stable and healthy development of the real estate market, and continuously improve the quality of life of the people.

The meeting notified in writing about the docking work to the national ministries and commissions and the cooperation between Shandong and Chongqing in Shandong.