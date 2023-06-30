Title: Scenario-Based Marketing and Refined Operation Software Industry Driving New Business Growth

With the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing importance of digitization and intelligence, the software industry is poised to enter a golden age of development. In this landscape, the “Housekeeper” brand, developed by Chengdu Renwoxing Software Co., Ltd., has emerged as a trusted and popular choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to its practicality, user-friendliness, and relevance to the management needs of these businesses. The brand has successfully served over 800,000 SMEs worldwide with its Invoicing + Financial Integration software.

To leverage its success and grasp the opportunities presented by the digital transformation, the “Housekeeper” brand is adopting scenario-based marketing and refined operation strategies. By accurately reaching the target customer group and integrating refined operations, the brand aims to achieve sustainable growth.

Undergoing scenario-based marketing is crucial for the highly competitive business management software industry. With the industry now in a mature stage, competition among enterprises is intensifying, making cost control and marketing effectiveness top priorities for growth. The Guanjiapo Finance and Trade Shuangquan brand, a part of the “Housekeeper” software, focuses on high-value B-end enterprise customers. To enhance its brand awareness and establish a strong connection with customers, the brand needs to target potential customers effectively.

In the digital age, users’ attention is distributed across various scenarios, such as travel, entertainment, home, and office. Leveraging the advantages of the office scenario, the brand is partnering with 360 Smart Business, which focuses on office scenarios, to reach high-value customer groups within fragmented timeframes. By utilizing big data and AI capabilities, 360 Smart Business helps the brand understand the pain points of its target customers and provides various media channels and marketing content to promote its products effectively. This collaboration enables the “Housekeeper” brand to solidify its brand presence and facilitate transformation within its target market.

Another essential aspect of the brand’s growth strategy is the integration of refined operations. Studies indicate that B2B buyers complete a significant portion of the purchase process before engaging with sales personnel, emphasizing the importance of search advertising in corporate marketing. To maximize the impact of its search advertising, the brand focuses on selecting highly relevant keywords and creating personalized creatives that effectively convey the unique selling points of its products. Additionally, ensuring the relevance of landing pages to keywords and ideas improves user experience and boosts conversions.

In terms of search advertising display, the “Housekeeper” brand covers various styles, including industry-specific, brand-focused, and visually appealing combinations of imagery and text. By prioritizing star products like Guanjiapo Finance and Trade Shuangquan Invoicing and Guanjiapo Industry and Trade ERP, the brand aims to reinforce its position and engage potential customers who missed previous search opportunities. With the use of wake-up ads and active marketing tactics, the brand seeks to leave a lasting impression and generate more transaction opportunities.

360 Smart Business, in collaboration with the “Housekeeper” brand, provides solutions that integrate scene thinking, exhibition, and search, helping businesses accumulate brand assets and convert traffic into comprehensive growth. By embracing integration, refinement, and intelligence, the “Housekeeper” brand aims to facilitate more efficient business growth in the digital era.

As the software industry enters a new era of digitalization and intelligence, the “Housekeeper” brand stands ready to seize the opportunities presented by the wave of technology. With its scenario-based marketing and refined operation strategies, the brand is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in the dynamic and competitive software industry.