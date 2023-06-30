The new trick of the spring used by the crafty for a full tank with only 5 euros

Did you know that there is a spring trick to have so much more fuel? Many crafty people put it into practice, but let’s find out what this trick consists of that allows you to have a full tank for 5 euros.

Widely practiced by so many crafty, the spring trick is a method that allows you to have extra fuel putting only 5 euros in the self-service box. How is it possible? Let’s find out everything about this trick which is illegal.

Skyrocketing fuel with price increases

For some years the rise in fuel prices has caused much concern among motorists, above all because according to the work that is carried out it is impossible to bear the costs with these dizzying increases.

As we well know, the war between Russia and Ukraine has made things worse and the repercussions on the Italian economy are there for all to see. THE drivers don’t make it more and they are going ahead with the measures that the government has been implementing for some years now.

However, measures are not enough

The surge in the price of petrol and diesel in 2022 has been a real blow to motorists, but even now that we are in 2023, things are no better. International instabilityalso due to the outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia, has generated increases in all sectors, and once again fuels are the target.

Cutting excise taxes on the cost of fuel decided by the government allowed to breathe a little and slightly improved the situation. The price of petrol and diesel had in fact dropped a bit compared to the previous months, allowing Italian motorists to breathe a sigh of relief.

now, however, there is no longer the renewal on the excise discount and therefore the cost of fuel has risen again. Contrary to what had been said, that the discount would not be affected, however it was not extended, so the situation degenerated again.

And now, what will Italian motorists do? Well, as is normal, giving up is not possible and you have to move forward. Many do this by resorting to strategies to save on fuel, some of which are legal while others are illegal.

In the case of the latter, many do them because they have reached exasperation, and going on with these high fuel prices is completely impossible. A very common trick to get free fuel is that of the spring, but let’s find out everything about this method!

What is the spring trick?

Trying to save fuel is therefore the goal of many motoristswho come up with various tricks to make it last longer and avoid having to constantly refuel.

One way to save money is to travel from managers who get fuel at lower prices compared to others, an obviously legal solution that everyone can put into practice by simply checking the price on the signs displayed.

However, there is also a method that allows you to get free fuel, called the spring trick. What is it about? This is an illegal trick put into practice by so many drivers who want to do refueling with little money and get more fuel.

The method is to put a 5 euro banknote in the cash compartment of the self serviceinsert the dispenser e into the filler neck start jumping over the pump. This procedure allows you to let out most of the fuel present and without putting more money.

The trick is easy to perform, but remember that it is illegal and if it is discovered you can incur heavy penalties. However, there are many crafty people who put it into practice, and who by dint of stealing fuel they have saved a lot of money, but if they get caught they get in trouble.