Seizing the Momentum: Jinzhong City’s Methanol Economy Takes Center Stage at International Forum

Jinzhong, a city in Shanxi province, China, is gaining global attention for its thriving methanol economy. The city recently hosted the 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum Methanol Economic Forum, attracting partners and experts from around the world. The two-day event showcased Jinzhong’s commitment to transformation, development, and the energy revolution.

Jinzhong has capitalized on the momentum created by Geely Automobile’s presence in the city. Leveraging Geely’s Jinzhong base’s flexible production line, which integrates methanol, pure electricity, alcohol electricity, and oil and electricity, Jinzhong has promoted the entire chain of the methanol system. This includes methanol fuel preparation, automobile production, cooker use, clean heating, and transmission and distribution. The city’s efforts have accelerated the construction of a 100-billion-level methanol ecosystem, making methanol the driving force behind Jinzhong’s transformation and development.

Jinzhong has also focused on revitalizing and upgrading its manufacturing industry. With the support of Geely Automobile, Jinzhong has become a leader in the methanol vehicle sector. It has built a 50-billion automotive industry that integrates passenger cars, special vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Methanol vehicles have become a symbol of Jinzhong’s manufacturing industry, showcasing the city’s commitment to clean, low-carbon transportation.

To support the development of the methanol economy, Jinzhong has utilized various policies, including subsidies for car purchases, filling systems, and application promotion. The city has also adopted a “new construction + comprehensive transformation + skid-mounted station” model to build nearly 100 stations. This has allowed Jinzhong to deliver alcohol-electric hybrid official vehicles and online ride-hailing vehicles in batches. Additionally, 12 provincial state-owned enterprises have signed purchase intentions for 3,000 methanol heavy trucks. These market-driven efforts aim to promote the widespread adoption of methanol vehicles in Shanxi province and nationwide, making clean travel a new trend in low-carbon land transportation in Jinzhong.

Looking towards the future, Jinzhong has developed a clear blueprint for its methanol economic development. The city plans to construct a national methanol economic demonstration zone with high standards, advancing the “One Zone, Two Parks, and Three Systems” development strategy. This strategy aims to achieve the “11155” development goal for the methanol economy, focusing on the cultivation of core leading industries, supporting service industries, and demonstration application scenarios. By building a comprehensive industry chain, Jinzhong aims to become a global methanol economic experience center.

The release of the “Jinzhong Methanol Economic Demonstration Zone Development Plan (2023-2027)” provides a roadmap for Jinzhong’s methanol economic development in the coming years. The plan emphasizes the implementation of projects, particularly large-scale and high-quality ones, to drive the city’s methanol economy. During the recent forum, several key projects were promoted and signed, showing the city’s commitment to building a strong industrial chain and gaining core competitiveness in the methanol industry.

Jinzhong’s methanol economy has attracted widespread attention, evident from the popularity of search terms like “Jinzhong Methanol Economy,” “National Methanol Economic Demonstration Zone,” and the “11155” development goal. The city is becoming increasingly open and confident, actively seeking cooperation and partnerships to foster deeper and wider development. With a focus on technological sharing, market expansion, and deepening the entire methanol industry chain, Jinzhong aims to transform and create a better future for all.

As Chang Shuming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, expressed, “We sincerely look forward to working with you to further deepen technological sharing, strengthen market expansion, deepen the entire methanol industry chain, work hard to transform into new tracks, and seek deeper and wider cooperation and win-win cooperation.” Jinzhong’s vision and intentions are paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.