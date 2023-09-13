PROLETA RE ART Collaborates with Levi’s and Crocs to Create Unique Shoe Collection

Japanese brand PROLETA RE ART has teamed up with Levi’s and Crocs to create a unique line of shoes and shoe bags. Known for their use of distinctive tapestries and textures, PROLETA RE ART brings a fresh perspective to traditional items. Their ability to reorganize and repurpose various items has garnered attention from celebrities such as Poggy and Hirofumi Kurino.

This collaboration takes inspiration from the DNA of all three brands, combining PROLETA RE ART’s handmade UROBOROS panels, Levi’s White Oak denim fabrics, and the iconic Crocs shoes. The result is a retro denim aesthetic that showcases the artistic touch of PROLETA RE ART.

The special shoe and shoe bag series will be limited to just 60 sets, and currently, there is no information available regarding the release date. However, interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.

This partnership between PROLETA RE ART, Levi’s, and Crocs is an exciting fusion of creativity and style. With their unique approach to design and their penchant for incorporating unexpected elements, this collaboration promises to be a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

