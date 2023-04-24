Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Open to Meraviglia, but that wine is Slovenian. What a flop!”

Selvaggia Lucarelli: “But which Italy, the location is Slovenian”

The campaign to revive the turismo in Italia sponsored by the ministry led by Daniela Santanchèdoes more and more discuss. As if the outlay wasn’t enough of the entire promotional initiative, which cost the state coffers well 9 million euros and full of clichés, such as “pizza and mandolin”, with the Venus Of Botticelli transformed into influencer, complete with jeans and blouse. Here comes another one particularcertainly not negligible for the sponsorship of our country: some scene of the spot in fact they are turn in Slovenia.

He reveals it Wild Lucarelli in a Twitter post. “It seemed impossible to me-writes the journalist-since she is one campagna advertising costing a total of 9 million euros and cellars in Italia there will be 200mila. But it is possible: I searched on the web and that of video with the blue windows and the climbing plants is the cellar Quote, in the Slovenian karst. There is also a bottle of the Cotar wine on the table. At that point I wondered, isn’t that a video stock? And here I found the video on a foreign platform, the company in question sells these and other similar images, for just 600 euros per year by subscription. Only the claim is missing: the most beautiful thing in Italy? The train for Liked!”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

