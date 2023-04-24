Home » Motorcyclists dead on the highway, the shadow of the clandestine race appears
World

Motorcyclists dead on the highway, the shadow of the clandestine race appears

by admin
Motorcyclists dead on the highway, the shadow of the clandestine race appears

by palermolive.it – ​​9 seconds ago

There could be an illegal race behind the deaths of Alessio Fardella, 35, and Salvatore Tantillo, 20, who died yesterday on the A-29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo due to a tragic collision with a car. The two boys together…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Motorcyclists dead on the motorway, the shadow of the clandestine race appears 9 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nuclear and methane among the "ecological" sources: today the vote in Strasbourg splits the majority

You may also like

Absurd tragedy in India: cow hit and thrown...

A car overwhelms passers-by in Jerusalem, 8 injured...

The Reappearance of Jack Ma: Mr. Alibaba researcher...

Japan deploys anti-aircraft missiles in Okinawa and is...

Demotest: PainApple (2023) – MondoSonoro

Beautiful Brena sang at a wedding in Croatia...

Cović and Satler meeting | Info

Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3”...

“Citizenship in Italy, a map”, the book on...

Fernanda Motta stars in the Mothers 2023 campaign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy