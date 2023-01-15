Semaglutide turned into “Internet celebrity weight loss drug”!Leading stocks rose nearly 40% in three days, and these listed companies deployed related businesses



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 15 (edited by Liu Yue)It is easier to accumulate fat when it is warm and cold, and semaglutide has transformed into a “net celebrity diet pill” into a phenomenal product.Leading stock Nuotai Biological 20cm daily limit on Wednesdaythe largest cumulative increase of nearly 36% in the past three trading days,Shengnuo Biotech once rose more than 12% on WednesdayOrient was close to the daily limit in intraday trading on Thursday.

On the news,The latest research progress of semaglutide weekly preparation for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-18 was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, The average weight loss was 30 catties in 68 weeks, and the proportion of weight loss ≥ 15% was as high as 53%.online drug sales platformThe price of semaglutide has been hyped to thousands of yuan，Price increase of upstream polypeptide raw materials。

According to incomplete statistics from the Financial Association,Nuotai Biologics, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Shuanglu Pharmaceuticals and Huadong MedicineListed companies such as semaglutide have related layouts.

Nuotai BioOn January 11, 2023, the risk warning announcement was issued, and the companySemaglutide raw materials are currently mainly supplied to overseas and domestic customers for the research and development of generic drugsas of now, the sales and profit contribution of the company’s semaglutide raw materials are still relatively small, and have no major impact on performance.

Gan & Lee PharmaceuticalsSaid on the interactive platform on January 11, 2023, the companyProduct candidate GZR18 is a once-weekly injection of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drugand its application and registration are classified as Class I innovative therapeutic biological products.

Shuanglu PharmaceuticalSaid on the interactive platform on December 7, 2022,The once-a-day semaglutide GLP-1RA is about to complete phase III clinical trialsthe long-acting preparation is currently in Phase III clinical trials.

East China MedicineOn June 10, 2022, it was stated on the interactive platform that the company and the joint stock company Chongqing PaijinThe clinical trial application (IND) for the jointly developed product semaglutide injection (semaglutide injection) has been accepted in April 2022the original research patent of this product will expire in 2026.

According to Sullivan’s forecast, the global non-insulin peptide drug market is expected to grow from 35.7 billion US dollars in 2020rising to $62.2 billion in 2025five-year CAGR reached 12%.

Zheshang Securities analyst Sun Jian and others released a research report on November 14, 2022, pointing out that the global peptide API will be about 1.8 billion US dollars in 2020. Drug sales are expected to grow rapidly.

From the perspective of the competition pattern, the competition for large single products of DMF polypeptide raw materials in the United States is relatively fierce, and Chinese and Indian manufacturers are still the main players.The number of peptide API registrations in China is growing rapidly, new varieties still have great potential. From a business perspective,Companies such as Hanyu Pharmaceutical and Chengdu Shengnuo have more filings。

Sun JianOptimistic about the opportunity of large single-product peptide APIs such as semaglutideIt is believed that the rapid growth of semaglutide under the expansion of new indications and new dosage forms will drive the volume of upstream peptide raw materials.

From the perspective of the layout of Chinese companies,Generics: Domestic Jiuyuan Gene, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong, Livzon Group, and Chongqing Chen’an have submitted clinical declarations;Raw materials: DMF certificates have been activated by domestic Paidetide Bio, Sinobanger, Nuotai Bio, Shenzhen Jianyuan, etc.;Production capacity layout: Nuotai Biology, Orient, Shanghai Shengzetai, etc. have production capacity under construction.

Sun Jian pointed out that from the perspective of variety layout, it is recommended to pay attention toBorui Pharmaceutical, Orient, Nuotai Biotechand other companies’ layout and growth potential in high-barrier varieties.

It is worth noting that Zheshang Securities reminded that for API companies that have extended to the preparation side, if they cannotParticipate in centralized procurement or bidding in a timely manner, which may lead to a decline in sales of stock preparations.as well asThe main customers of API sales are overseasthe company faces the risk of exchange rate fluctuations.