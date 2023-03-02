Home Business Senaldi stings Schlein: “Desperate Pd if…”. De Gregorio furious. The fight
Senaldi stings Schlein: "Desperate Pd if…". De Gregorio furious. The fight

Pd, Senaldi-Concita De Gregorio clash: “Desperate gesture to rely on the first one that passes”

Peter SenaldiDirector of Liberohost of Concita De Gregorio e David Porec a In Onda are La7explained why the victory of Elly Schlein represents a “rejection” of the dem party. The reason? According to the director slime she presented herself as a “candidate breaking with the last two decades of the history of the Democratic Party. And then the fact that most voters rely on a question mark, because Schlein does not come from a very rich political background, is news in the news“. For Senaldi she is a “desperate gesture” by the voters of the Democratic Party, i.e. “rely on the first one that passes and that tells you the things you want to hear.”

Senaldi-De Gregorio clash, Mentana intervenes to mediate

Gregory’s annoyed, she replies that Schlein is not “the first one to go”. In the “clash” he also intervenes Henry Mentanadirector of Tg La7, who tries to mediate the positions: “It is true that Schlein is a new member of the Democratic Party, she wants to prove herself as something different but it is also true that she takes the suffrage of Franceschini, Orlando and Bersani, therefore she is not the alternative to the establishment”.

See also  Mps: "doubts about business continuity have been overcome"

