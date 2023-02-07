Green light for funding to enable construction to begin on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai’s state-owned port operator DP World. This was announced by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The project in Ndayane, about 50km (31 miles) south of the capital Dakar, represents the largest private investment in the West African nation. “We have removed all constraints related to financing and the state has fulfilled all its obligations for this major project to start,” Sall said at the Africa Infrastructure Financing Summit, held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

The project is a joint venture between the Dubai-based logistics service provider and the Dakar Port Authority. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our zoom dedicated to the development of logistics in the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/golfo-chiama-africa