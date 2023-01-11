Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that in December 2022, Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” has attracted nearly 200 million US dollars in the global App Store and Google Play, ranking first in the global mobile game best-selling list. Revenue from the iOS market in China accounted for 94.4%, and revenue from overseas markets accounted for 5.6%. Please see the above chart for the complete list of TOP10 global popular mobile game revenue. Note: Data does not include third-party Android channels.

The mobile terminal of Mihayou “Yuan Shen” ranked second on the list with a revenue of nearly 190 million US dollars, of which 47% of the revenue came from the Chinese iOS market, and the Japanese market accounted for 20.9%.

Tencent’s “PUBG Mobile” (combined with the revenue of “Peace Elite”) ranked third on the list with a revenue of more than 180 million US dollars. Among them, 67% of the revenue came from the Chinese iOS market, and the US market accounted for 7.6%.

The other two games on the top five list are King “Candy Crush Saga” and “Roblox”.

In December 2022, global mobile game players will spend more than US$6.7 billion on the App Store and Google Play, a year-on-year decrease of 7.6%. The United States remains the world’s highest-grossing market for mobile games, contributing $1.96 billion, or 29.2% of the global total. The Japanese market ranks second, accounting for 18.5%; the Chinese iOS market ranks third, accounting for 17.2%.

The 2D shooting mobile game “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” (Goddess of Victory: Nikke), developed by South Korea’s Shift Up Studio and released by Tencent’s overseas distribution brand Level Infinite, performed steadily in December, with a global revenue of more than 70 million U.S. dollars, ranking on the list single eighth. in. 62.4% of the revenue came from the Japanese market, 14.4% from the US market, and 10.9% from the Korean market. On December 8, the game’s new event “MIRACLE SNOW” was launched. As the first large-scale limited-time event after the launch of “Nikke”, the official introduced various elements such as limited characters and new maps in this update. On the day of the event, the game topped the best-selling list of the Japanese App Store. In just two days from December 8th to 9th, the global revenue of “Nikke” was close to 7.4 million US dollars.