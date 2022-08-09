On August 9, according to Sina.com, the founder of Sequoia China, Shen Nanpeng, said at the 2022 Ordos Zero Carbon Industry Summit. In March 2021, Envision Technology Group and Red Shirt China jointly established a carbon neutral fund with a total scale of RMB 10 billion – Envision Sequoia Carbon Neutral Fund, raising RMB 5 billion in the first phase, focusing on technological innovation in the dual carbon field. At the beginning of the establishment of the fund, Shen Nanpeng said that “carbon neutrality” has changed from an essay question on concept interpretation to a mathematical question that can be deduced and calculated, and the implementation of carbon neutrality behavior has also become the direction of Red Shirt China‘s exploration.

At this summit, Shen Nanpeng reiterated that zero carbon will lead the future development trend, “With the development of new energy as the driving force, the technology, equipment, value chain and related ecological foundations of various industries will experience a “green industry” Revolution”, so as to realize new industries and new ecology that adapt to the “zero-carbon” future, which profoundly guides the direction of industrial and ecological change.”