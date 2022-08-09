Home Business Sequoia Shen Nanpeng: New energy and carbon neutrality have become Sequoia China’s main investment direction
Business

Sequoia Shen Nanpeng: New energy and carbon neutrality have become Sequoia China’s main investment direction

by admin

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-08-09 14:26

On August 9, according to Sina.com, the founder of Sequoia China, Shen Nanpeng, said at the 2022 Ordos Zero Carbon Industry Summit. In March 2021, Envision Technology Group and Red Shirt China jointly established a carbon neutral fund with a total scale of RMB 10 billion – Envision Sequoia Carbon Neutral Fund, raising RMB 5 billion in the first phase, focusing on technological innovation in the dual carbon field. At the beginning of the establishment of the fund, Shen Nanpeng said that “carbon neutrality” has changed from an essay question on concept interpretation to a mathematical question that can be deduced and calculated, and the implementation of carbon neutrality behavior has also become the direction of Red Shirt China‘s exploration.

At this summit, Shen Nanpeng reiterated that zero carbon will lead the future development trend, “With the development of new energy as the driving force, the technology, equipment, value chain and related ecological foundations of various industries will experience a “green industry” Revolution”, so as to realize new industries and new ecology that adapt to the “zero-carbon” future, which profoundly guides the direction of industrial and ecological change.”

See also  Next week, 56 stocks will face lifting the ban with a total market value of 63.301 billion yuan jqknews

You may also like

Government priority food security: high prices also in...

Antitrust, Codacons: negligible fine imposed on UnipolSai and...

moto X30 Pro pure white version announced!Chen Jin:...

Summer weather on the markets: uncertainty dominates, tomorrow...

Hongxin Electronics plans to invest in building a...

Invest in the technologies of the future with...

City Renewal Landmarks Born Hundreds of Internet Red...

Tertiary and digital sectors, protections and low wages...

The competition in the mid-to-high-end mobile phone market...

Airbus, deliveries down in July, weighs the supply...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy