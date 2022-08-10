Military analysts still do not understand what Ukrainian soldiers used yesterday to strike the Russian-occupied Crimea at the never-before-reached distance of two hundred kilometers from the front line – they have very well founded suspicions as we shall see – but in the end it does not matter: the point important is that whatever new weapon is now available to Ukrainians for Russian soldiers there is no longer a single square inch of Ukraine where they can feel safe.
See also Israel celebrates May 9 but renounces the veterans parade to avoid tensions between Russians and Ukrainians