Home Sports From Lanzeni to Kantan show on the track with the “7 Laghi” trophy
Sports

From Lanzeni to Kantan show on the track with the “7 Laghi” trophy

by admin
From Lanzeni to Kantan show on the track with the “7 Laghi” trophy

The 19th edition saw 160 drivers compete on the fast Castelletto circuit. Here are all the category winners

Alberto Antoniazzi

08 August 2022

CASTELLETTO DI BRANDUZZO

About 160 drivers competing in the nineteenth “7 Laghi Trophy” which, in terms of numbers, is confirmed as a success. The Castelletto track, 1256 meters long, was once again the scene of exciting challenges, with the competitors who certainly did not hold back the competition.

Exciting final in KZ2, where the expert William Lanzeni made the most of the pole position he won at the end of the pre-final race. At the start, Lanzeni was able to keep his position well, while behind him Ethan Frigomosca was forcefully found, who started from the fourth box: at the end of a really exciting challenge, Lanzeni won the sprint victory over Frigomosca, while Matteo Mazzucchelli completed the podium .

In the KZN the two categories, Junior and Senior, each had their respective rulers: in the first one it was Luca Raineri, who dominated Ferruccio Alaqua and Lorenzo Nespoli, while in the second Luciano Medeghini was the absolute triumph, in front of Alessandro Pagano and Alberto Magnani. In 60 Mini, on the other hand, the victory smiled at the young Filippo Pola, who was good at overcoming the close competition of Egon Pedroi and Riccardo Brangero, while in the Mini gr.3 a clear affirmation for Patrick Bissa, ahead of Angelo Stuppia and Alessandro Vano.

In the Rok, the Junior category was characterized by the struggle between the Zanchi Motorsport and LA Motorsport stables, with the former having the upper hand thanks to the victories of Filippo Tornaghi in race 1 and Ethan Lennon in race 2.

See also  Fantasy football tips for matchday 18: trust the Lazio and Inter blocks, and keep an eye on Joao Pedro

A close duel

In the Senior race 1 was won by David Locatelli who, on the other hand, had to settle for second place in race 2 at the end of a close duel with Alexander Bardas. Davide Gherardi and Tino Donadei were great protagonists, however, in the Expert category: in race 1 Gherardi overtook everyone, preceding Alessandro Viganò and Donadei. The latter came close to winning in race 2, nevertheless having to settle for second place at the end of a long duel with Roberto Pelanconi. Third position for Gherardi. In the Shifter one victory each for Andrea Zemin and Alessandro Cavina, as well as in the Super one victory each for Gaia Cardinali and Lynn Nehuaus.

Finally, in the crowded Mini category, there was no lack of spectacle in both races. Here too, different winners in the first and second rounds, with success for Zeyu Shen, in race 1, and Vivek Kantan, in race 2. –

Alberto Antoniazzi

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Teenagers show their majesty in Hunan Division Hero...

Flood in Monteforte Irpino, cars dragged by rivers...

Carragher: Liverpool never panic when signing, Manchester United...

Tennis Wta: Giorgi show in Toronto, lesson at...

Quit the group chat before the Benxi G4...

Little Pea: If Manchester United comes to me,...

MotoGp, Marquez in the Honda garage in Austria:...

Ibra, Milan forever. And the children will play...

The 16th Yunnan Provincial Games Diqing men’s basketball...

Garlasco completes he roster with Galiero and Cerebuch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy