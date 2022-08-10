The 19th edition saw 160 drivers compete on the fast Castelletto circuit. Here are all the category winners

CASTELLETTO DI BRANDUZZO

About 160 drivers competing in the nineteenth “7 Laghi Trophy” which, in terms of numbers, is confirmed as a success. The Castelletto track, 1256 meters long, was once again the scene of exciting challenges, with the competitors who certainly did not hold back the competition.

Exciting final in KZ2, where the expert William Lanzeni made the most of the pole position he won at the end of the pre-final race. At the start, Lanzeni was able to keep his position well, while behind him Ethan Frigomosca was forcefully found, who started from the fourth box: at the end of a really exciting challenge, Lanzeni won the sprint victory over Frigomosca, while Matteo Mazzucchelli completed the podium .

In the KZN the two categories, Junior and Senior, each had their respective rulers: in the first one it was Luca Raineri, who dominated Ferruccio Alaqua and Lorenzo Nespoli, while in the second Luciano Medeghini was the absolute triumph, in front of Alessandro Pagano and Alberto Magnani. In 60 Mini, on the other hand, the victory smiled at the young Filippo Pola, who was good at overcoming the close competition of Egon Pedroi and Riccardo Brangero, while in the Mini gr.3 a clear affirmation for Patrick Bissa, ahead of Angelo Stuppia and Alessandro Vano.

In the Rok, the Junior category was characterized by the struggle between the Zanchi Motorsport and LA Motorsport stables, with the former having the upper hand thanks to the victories of Filippo Tornaghi in race 1 and Ethan Lennon in race 2.

A close duel

In the Senior race 1 was won by David Locatelli who, on the other hand, had to settle for second place in race 2 at the end of a close duel with Alexander Bardas. Davide Gherardi and Tino Donadei were great protagonists, however, in the Expert category: in race 1 Gherardi overtook everyone, preceding Alessandro Viganò and Donadei. The latter came close to winning in race 2, nevertheless having to settle for second place at the end of a long duel with Roberto Pelanconi. Third position for Gherardi. In the Shifter one victory each for Andrea Zemin and Alessandro Cavina, as well as in the Super one victory each for Gaia Cardinali and Lynn Nehuaus.

Finally, in the crowded Mini category, there was no lack of spectacle in both races. Here too, different winners in the first and second rounds, with success for Zeyu Shen, in race 1, and Vivek Kantan, in race 2. –

Alberto Antoniazzi