The leaders of the two Balkan countries will meet in Ohrid, North Macedonia, to discuss a agreement on the normalization of relations between the two countries after the tensions of recent months.

After a meeting in Brussels on February 28, the need for further talks emerged with respect to the implementation of the agreement; in this regard, the senior US diplomat for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar, after an interview with Vucic, declared that an agreement by the end of the year is “absolutely possible”, according to Reuters.