Serie A, scudetto odds 2024: it’s already hunting for Napoli, but how many surprises

FOOTBALL, SERIE A ODDS: NAPLES IS ALREADY HUNTING FOR THE NEXT SCUDETTO

Not even the time to celebrate the scudetto won last night in Udine, and the pursuit of Napoli for next season has already started. ”The unrepeatable year will be next”, declared Luciano Spalletti after the tricolor triumph. And so, even betting operators are already starting to project themselves to 2023/2024. Napoli has dominated the championship and there seem to be all the conditions to open a winning cycle, like in Maradona’s time. For this reason, Eurobet’s odds – as reported by the Agimeg agency – see Spalletti’s men already favorites also for the next edition of Serie A: the Neapolitan encore is served at 2.75. Inter and Juventus are chasing on the betting board with respectively winning quotations at 4.50 and 4.75, while Milan who win the Scudetto next year are seen at 5.50. The Romans are distant, with Lazio and Rome both offered at 12.00.

FOOTBALL, CHAMPIONS ODDS: LAZIO ALMOST CERTAIN OF QUALIFICATION, DUEL BETWEEN MILANE, ROME DREAMS

With the scudetto almost awarded, it is the Champions League race that inflames the championship final in the sign of “6”: there are 6 teams in the fight (with the unknown Juventus), enclosed in just 6 points with 6 days to go. Second in the standings is Lazio who, despite the last two consecutive defeats, according to analysts are almost certain to return to the top 4. This eventuality is paid 1.20. Head to head between Inter and Milan: both at 57 points, Inzaghi’s team has an odds of 1.65 while the Rossoneri fluctuate between 1.65 and 1.70. Roma are also at 57, but are further behind in terms of odds: qualification is given between 1.75 and 1.85. Two points below is Atalanta. If Gasperini’s team were to reach the Champions League, it would yield between 3.75 and 4 times the stake.

