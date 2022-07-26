Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Yesterday, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange officially launched the China Securities ESG evaluation method, and released the Shenzhen core indexes compiled based on the evaluation method, including the Shenzhen Component Index, the ChiNext Index, the Shenzhen 100 ESG Benchmark Index and the ESG Leading Index. Under the three dimensions of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance, it comprehensively reflects the sustainable development practice and performance of listed companies. Industry insiders pointed out that China‘s ESG investment is developing rapidly, and the concept of ESG investment has gradually attracted the attention of investors. And focusing on ESG investing doesn’t mean sacrificing returns. In fact, the returns of companies or portfolios with excellent ESG are also positively correlated.

Serving Low-Carbon Sustainable Development Shenzhen Stock Exchange Publishes ESG Evaluation Method and ESG Index