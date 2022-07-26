Home Business Serving Low-Carbon Sustainable Development Shenzhen Stock Exchange Publishes ESG Evaluation Method and ESG Index
Business

by admin
First Financial 2022-07-26 16:09:23

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Yesterday, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange officially launched the China Securities ESG evaluation method, and released the Shenzhen core indexes compiled based on the evaluation method, including the Shenzhen Component Index, the ChiNext Index, the Shenzhen 100 ESG Benchmark Index and the ESG Leading Index. Under the three dimensions of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance, it comprehensively reflects the sustainable development practice and performance of listed companies. Industry insiders pointed out that China‘s ESG investment is developing rapidly, and the concept of ESG investment has gradually attracted the attention of investors. And focusing on ESG investing doesn’t mean sacrificing returns. In fact, the returns of companies or portfolios with excellent ESG are also positively correlated.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  GoDaddy Observatory: Italian SMEs have embarked on the path of digital transition

