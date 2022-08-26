Original title: Seven departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Improve the green energy level of the information and communication industry, promote the use of lithium batteries in an orderly manner, and explore applications such as hydrogen fuel cells

Seven departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently issued the “Action Plan on Printing and Distributing the Green and Low-Carbon Development of the Information and Communication Industry” (referred to as the “Plan”). The “Plan” requires improving the level of green energy consumption in the industry, increasing the promotion and use of green energy, promoting the use of lithium batteries in an orderly manner, exploring applications such as hydrogen fuel cells, and promoting the integrated application of new energy storage technologies and power supply and distribution technologies.

The head of the relevant department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that according to the relevant deployment, the number of 5G base stations per 10,000 people will increase from 5 in 2020 to 26, and the scale of data center computing power will increase from 90EFLOPS to 300EFLOPS. It will inevitably lead to a rigid growth momentum in the energy demand of the industry. In the face of the new situation and new requirements, it is urgent to coordinate and guide from the policy level as soon as possible.

The “Plan” proposes that by 2025, the green and low-carbon development management mechanism of the information and communication industry will be basically improved, key breakthroughs in energy conservation and emission reduction will be made, the overall resource utilization efficiency of the industry will be significantly improved, the ability to help the green transformation of the economy and society will be significantly enhanced, and the unit information flow will be comprehensive. The energy consumption will be reduced by 20% compared with the end of the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, and the comprehensive energy consumption per unit of telecommunications business will be reduced by 15% compared with the end of the “13th Five-Year Plan” period. 30 typical application scenarios where the information and communication industry can empower the whole society to reduce carbon are selected and promoted.

The “Plan” grasps the key points of the implementation of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality strategies, takes into account the green and low-carbon development needs of the information and communication industry, and aims at the five directions of “optimizing layout, focusing on key points, promoting coordination, strengthening empowerment, and unified management”, and proposes optimization. The overall layout of green development, focusing on the green development of three types of key facilities, coordinating the promotion of green industrial chain supply chain construction, strengthening the industry’s ability to empower economic and social green development supply, and strengthening the overall management of industry green development are five major action tasks.

In terms of optimizing the overall layout of green development, the “Plan” requires that enterprises are encouraged to build green energy facilities on their own sites, and cooperate with green energy solution providers to consume them nearby. Support the demonstration application of smart photovoltaics in the field of information and communication. Pilot to create a batch of cases of using green energy. The “Plan” also requires that enterprises be encouraged to actively use green electricity. Promote unimpeded green power procurement channels, establish a green power carbon emission offset mechanism, and encourage enterprises to actively purchase green power. Strengthen the awareness of enterprises to actively consume green power, encourage the use of green power through self-built dedicated lines or bilateral transactions, purchase green power certificates, etc., and gradually increase the proportion of green power in overall energy consumption.

“Information and communication enterprises, as new infrastructure builders, can achieve innovation-driven quality changes by promoting the application of advanced green technologies, improving green and low-carbon management capabilities, accelerating network green upgrades, and improving the level of green power usage. , power change and efficiency change, and then promote the green and high-quality development of the industry.” said the person in charge of the relevant department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The person in charge said that the green and low-carbon development of the information and communication industry is of great significance. By establishing and improving the green procurement system, enterprises can increase the requirements for energy efficiency and service life of facilities in procurement, and guide industrial chain enterprises such as equipment supply to provide green and low-carbon products and solutions, thereby influencing and driving the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to achieve. Green and low-carbon development.Return to Sohu, see more

