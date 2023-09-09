Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau Takes Action to Implement Beijing Stock Exchange’s ’19 In-Depth Reforms’

Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau Implements “19 In-Depth Reforms” of Beijing Exchange to Promote Northward Expansion of SMEs

Shandong, China – The Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau has swiftly responded to the launch of the “19 In-depth Reforms” of the Beijing Stock Exchange by immediately organizing research and implementation work. The “19 In-depth Reforms” aim to improve liquidity and address key and difficult issues in the market, ultimately contributing to the future development of the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The bureau first reported the spirit and main reform arrangements of the Beijing Exchange’s “19 In-depth Reforms” to the provincial government. They also combined this with an assessment of the current status and problems faced by enterprises listed on the North Exchange in Shandong. The bureau then suggested implementation measures and strategies to promote more enterprises to list on the North Exchange.

To further support the implementation of reform measures, the bureau’s key personnel visited six key enterprises located in Yantai, Weifang, and other regions. They shared information about the reform measures and policy opportunities, encouraging high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises to actively apply for listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

In addition to this, the bureau focused on strengthening the supervision and guidance of intermediary agencies. They organized symposiums for nearly 10 major tutoring institutions under their jurisdiction to discuss the market positioning of tutoring companies. This allowed for the reorganization and re-planning of these institutions with the aim of improving the Beijing Stock Exchange’s full-chain business investment capabilities and overall quality.

To ensure effective collaboration, the bureau promptly connected with relevant departments and made careful arrangements for publicity and mobilization work. They used special reports, seminars, and other forms to convey key information surrounding the “19 In-depth Reforms.”

The Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau has expressed their commitment to continuing the promotion of the “19 In-depth Reforms” of the Beijing Stock Exchange within their jurisdiction. They aim to strengthen services by forming joint forces through cooperation with relevant departments such as finance, industry, and information technology. By further expanding the scope of reserve companies listed on the North Exchange, they hope to support more high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises and specialized new enterprises in seizing opportunities for listing and development.

Furthermore, the bureau plans to enhance supervision efforts by adhering to the principles of “four reverences and one joint effort.” This approach involves coordinating guidance supervision and daily supervision to strictly investigate and address any instances of fund occupation, illegal guarantees, financial fraud, false disclosures, and more. By holding key individuals accountable, they strive to promote the healthy and stable development of the capital market within their jurisdiction.

The Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau’s dedication to implementing the “19 In-depth Reforms” is expected to accelerate the “Northward” process of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to the overall growth and development of the Beijing Stock Exchange.

