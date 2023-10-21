Shanghai Implements ‘Service Package’ System to Support Key Enterprises

Shanghai Municipal Party Committee Implements “Service Package” System for Key Enterprises

A few days ago, Wu Qing, the deputy secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, visited Hanhai Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Silang Technology Co., Ltd. as part of the implementation of the “service package” system for key enterprises.

During the visit, city leaders engaged in cordial exchanges with the responsible teams of the companies, seeking to understand their business models, product applications, and technological innovations. Additionally, they inquired about the support needed for the companies’ development and any suggestions for optimizing the business environment in Shanghai. As part of their visit, municipal leaders presented the “service packages” to the enterprises, providing detailed explanations of the system’s implementation and the role of “service stewards.”

Wu Qing emphasized that Shanghai has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Shanghai. As a result, the city has further optimized the government-enterprise communication mechanism and regularly visited and contacted enterprises. These efforts aim to proactively provide door-to-door services, boosting enterprise confidence and stimulating internal motivation.

The implementation of the enterprise “service package” relies on the government’s “one-stop service” model. By establishing a special window platform, inclusive policies can be accurately tailored to the characteristics of each enterprise. This allows for ease of access and the acquisition of professional services. Municipal leaders urged relevant departments and “service stewards” to fully understand the actual needs of the enterprises, promptly handle their requests, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of their work. The goal is to serve enterprises in a manner that is responsive and non-disruptive.

This move by the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee demonstrates its commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of key enterprises. By implementing the “service package” system and providing one-stop services, the Committee aims to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to Shanghai’s economic vitality.

(Editors: Yan Yuan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)

Share this: Facebook

X

