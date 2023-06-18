Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and wild lands” into “golden mountains and silver mountains” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province, located in the hinterland of the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, has sufficient sunlight resources. Since the beginning of summer, the 100-megawatt photovoltaic power generation project in Luonan County, Shangluo City has been operating efficiently, and the clean energy produced by hundreds of thousands of blue photovoltaic panels has been transported to all directions. Up to now, Shangluo Power Grid has a total of 212 centralized and distributed photovoltaic power plants in operation, with a total installed capacity of 474 MW.

Since the “14th Five-Year Plan”, relying on the resources of barren hills and slopes and abundant sunshine conditions, Shangluo City has vigorously developed the new energy industry, laying the foundation for protecting the ecology of the Qinling Mountains and helping the “double carbon” goal. Barren mountains and wild lands have turned into “mountains of gold and silver”.