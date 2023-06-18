Home » Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and wild lands” into “golden mountains and silver mountains” – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and wild lands” into “golden mountains and silver mountains” – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and wild lands” into “golden mountains and silver mountains” – Xinhua English.news.cn












</p> <p>Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and wild lands” into “golden mountains and silver mountains” – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1113811" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/zt202211mon/nxl2/reset.css”/> news.cn/zt202211mon/nxl2/swiper.min.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province, located in the hinterland of the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, has sufficient sunlight resources. Since the beginning of summer, the 100-megawatt photovoltaic power generation project in Luonan County, Shangluo City has been operating efficiently, and the clean energy produced by hundreds of thousands of blue photovoltaic panels has been transported to all directions. Up to now, Shangluo Power Grid has a total of 212 centralized and distributed photovoltaic power plants in operation, with a total installed capacity of 474 MW.

Since the “14th Five-Year Plan”, relying on the resources of barren hills and slopes and abundant sunshine conditions, Shangluo City has vigorously developed the new energy industry, laying the foundation for protecting the ecology of the Qinling Mountains and helping the “double carbon” goal. Barren mountains and wild lands have turned into “mountains of gold and silver”.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Hao Yunfei]



33

010070270010000000000000011112131129703098

See also  New car-building forces assisted driving in another accident, Xiaopeng P7 highway rear-end truck-hardware

You may also like

Dubai: UN climate conference: not a good climate...

GDP, Bank of Italy revises growth estimates for...

How manufacturing software supports companies!

Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in...

JD.com’s one-stop consumer enthusiasm exploded during the climax...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Debt, EU split. Tremonti: “Reform after the vote,...

Habeck: Expansion of heating networks is progressing |...

Resolution 18 of 12/06/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Ancillary costs are rising almost everywhere – except...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy