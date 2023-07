The core PCE index rose 4.6% in May from a year ago, 0.1 percentage point lower than expected.

In April, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 4.7% from a year ago. When the volatile components of food and energy are included, inflation was significantly more subdued, rising by just 0.1% on the month and 3.8% on a year ago. These are lower increases than the 0.4% and 4.3% recorded in April, respectively.

