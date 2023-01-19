







On January 19, 2023, stock index futures fluctuated and went up. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.52%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.17%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.79%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.93%.

On January 19, the broader market fluctuated throughout the day, led by the ChiNext Index. On the disk, digital economy concept stocks broke out again and set off a daily limit.Chinese software、Hengjiu Technology、COSCO Haike、JWI SmartWait for the daily limit of 10 shares. Financial stocks continued to be active,Hongye Futures5 boards,Guosheng Financial Holdings3 boards,Hualin Securitiesdaily limit. CRO concept stocks fluctuated higher in the intraday market,Yaoshi Technology、PharmaronWait for multiple stocks to rise by more than 5%. The semiconductor sector continues to rebound,VeriSilicon、Loongson Zhongke、LixinweiIt rose by more than 10%. On the downside, consumer stocks continued to adjust, led by hotel stocks. In addition, many high-end stocks fell sharply,bunny、Xi’an food、blonde rabbi、Longji MachineryWait for the limit. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, and nearly 3,300 stocks in the two cities rose. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 687 billion, which was 51.2 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as medical informatization, Xinchuang, CRO, and large fund holdings were among the top gainers, while hotel, childcare services, education, and retail sectors were among the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.49%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.87%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.08%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 9.393 billion yuan throughout the day, and the net purchase has been for 12 consecutive trading days. The net purchase amount this month has exceeded 100 billion. Yuan.

