Focusing on epidemic prevention and control, safety management, and building a clean and honest government, the Municipal Affairs Data Office held a pre-holiday work deployment meeting for the 2023 Spring Festival



On the afternoon of January 18, Zhu Jin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Affairs Data Office, presided over the pre-holiday work deployment meeting for the 2023 Spring Festival, conveying the spirit of learning from the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference, deploying epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival, Work requirements such as safety management and party style and clean government construction. Members of the party group and deputy directors of the Municipal Affairs Data Office Gu Weizhong, Shen Jianliang, Cui Qinming, Cao Lizhong, chief engineer Tu Yonggang, third-level researcher Shen Xiaohua, and cadres above the middle level of the government and its affiliated institutions participated.

On the afternoon of January 18, Zhu Jin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Affairs Data Office, presided over the pre-holiday work deployment meeting for the 2023 Spring Festival, conveying the spirit of learning from the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference, deploying epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival, Work requirements such as safety management and party style and clean government construction. Members of the party group and deputy directors of the Municipal Affairs Data Office Gu Weizhong, Shen Jianliang, Cui Qinming, Cao Lizhong, chief engineer Tu Yonggang, third-level researcher Shen Xiaohua, and cadres above the middle level of the government and its affiliated institutions participated.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control in our city is still at a critical stage. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control work, and effectively unify thoughts and actions in the Party Central Committee, the State Council and the Provincial Party Committee, The provincial government, the municipal party committee, and the municipal government have made decisions and deployments to make the epidemic prevention and control work in the new stage more powerful, orderly, and effective. We must always keep a close eye on the “health gate”. When visiting relatives and friends, we must make adequate preparations for epidemic prevention, strengthen personal protection, and be the first person responsible for the health of ourselves and our families.

The meeting pointed out that the responsibility for safety production is more important than Mount Tai. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on work safety work, conscientiously implement the spirit of the city’s work safety work conference, and keep the “safety off” at all times. , so as to check hidden dangers, fulfill responsibilities, focus on key points, and do a solid job in all aspects of security prevention at the end of the year and the beginning of the year. During the festival, patrols and inspections should be strengthened to prevent the loss of public property and effectively eliminate potential safety hazards. It is necessary to implement the on-duty system and keep communication unblocked at any time. When visiting relatives and friends, we must put an end to fatigue driving and drunk driving to ensure a safe and peaceful Spring Festival.

The meeting pointed out that before and after the Spring Festival is a “high-occurrence season” for problems in the construction of the party’s work style and clean government. It is necessary to strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, keep the “integrity gate” firmly at all times, earnestly improve the political position, and strictly implement the main responsibility , resolutely do not eat what should not be eaten, resolutely do not take what should not be taken, and resolutely do not go to places that should not be visited, guard the “responsibility field”, tighten the “discipline string”, strictly prevent “holiday disease”, and ensure that a wind A clean Spring Festival.

The meeting emphasized that doing a good job in the first quarter is related to the high-quality development of the whole year, and all tasks must be done early and early, and as quickly as possible. All departments and units should follow the requirements of the Municipal Party Committee to build a “seven-type city” and plan this year’s development around the five aspects of the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, the optimization of the business environment, the continuation of digital reform, the cultivation of service brands, and the construction of cadres. For work, after the Spring Festival, in accordance with the deployment of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, we will make precise efforts and speed up actions to ensure that the work in the first quarter will start and start well.