Taiwan media disclosed: “Love You Ten Thousand Years” singer Wan Shalang passed away-Looking at Oriental Weekly

11
- Taiwan media disclosed: “Love You Ten Thousand Years” singer Wan Shalang passed away Outlook Oriental Weekly
- 74-year-old aboriginal folk singer Wan Shalang passed away and “Love You Ten Thousand Years” became a masterpiece-Entertainment-Instant Entertainment| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Where does the red wind come from, and I love you for ten thousand years, Wang Wanshalang, an aboriginal folk song, passed away | China Press China Daily
- 74-year-old original folk song king Wan Shalang passed away and “Love You Ten Thousand Years” became a masterpiece-Entertainment-Instant Entertainment| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News