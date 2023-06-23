Shangpin Street | Shopping codes help small and medium-sized enterprises succeed in the digital economy “on the code”-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Shangpin Street | Shopping codes help small and medium-sized enterprises succeed in the digital economy “on the code”

On June 15, the GDS·2023 Digital Industry Conference jointly sponsored by Huawei, Volcano Engine, Baidu Smart Cloud, Business China and other units was held in Wuxi. About 2,000 representatives from leading companies, business leaders, and industry experts in the field of digital economy from many countries and regions around the world conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on hot topics such as domain names, cloud computing, AI applications, digital marketing, and cross-border e-commerce.

Shangpinjie (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd. and its “.shopping” domain name registry were invited to attend the GDS·2023 Digital Industry Conference. The “.shopping” domain name won the “GDS The most popular Chinese domain name of the year” award.

As the network entrance and key infrastructure in the digital age, domain names are an important hub and cornerstone for the development of the digital economy. The state attaches great importance to the popularization of Chinese domain names. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Information and Communication Industry” emphasizes the need to improve the application environment for Chinese domain names and further promote the promotion and application of Chinese domain names.Shangpin Street (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd. actively responded to national policies and launched an innovative application for marketing services for small and medium-sized enterprises based on the .shopping domain name – “Shopping Code”.The shopping code is a combination of the highly recognizable .shopping Chinese domain name and an easy-to-access QR code, and then based on a strict certification system – Shangpin Street’s main body certification + Gouxin.com (Gongxin.China) process deposit certificate , to provide consumers with accurate and credible shopping entrance services!

The current digital transformation is no longer a “choice question”, but a “compulsory course” related to the long-term development of the industry. The integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy not only requires the development of digital technology to be “high-tech”, but also needs to be more pragmatic and sink to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises as the “capillaries” of the social economy.

With the emergence of the mobile Internet, consumers have diversified shopping channels. Under the transformation of information technology, the development of traditional retail formats to new retail formats has been spawned. The root of retail is “people”, and all current commodities and transactions are gradually Taking people as the core, carry out the subversive reconstruction and optimization of “people and goods yard”. The purpose of product marketing and service is to make products better attract consumers’ attention and better integrate into consumers’ lives. In the new retail era where transaction dominance returns to users, consumers’ needs are becoming more personalized and they pay more attention to service experience. So how do the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises understand users through marketing innovation, and meet and guide consumer demand?As an innovative marketing tool, the shopping code can save worry and effort for the marketing service work of enterprises.The company prints the shopping code on the outer packaging of the product when it leaves the factory. The exclusive logo of the .shopping domain name above the shopping code and the unified logo of online and offline stores help consumers quickly recognize and remember the brand name.Consumers can use WeChat, Taobao, mobile browsers and other software with “scan” functionScan the shopping code to go directly to the product page, and then just scan the shopping code on the product packaging bag to repurchase directly.The shopping code provides consumers with a faster and more accurate shopping experience, thereby improving the efficiency of corporate brands.

In addition, the shopping code has the technical ability to redirect authorization, and each product can be distributed and authorized, so that the buyer’s scanning code repurchase behavior will return to the distribution store, and the store’s enthusiasm for distribution will be improved. At the same time, through the background customization settings of the shopping code, enterprises can freely choose the capabilities that the shopping code needs to display. By scanning/recognizing the shopping code, consumers can display the company’s official website, WeChat public account, electronic manual, product coupons, customer service hotline and other services. The shopping code can be presented through a variety of custom services to meet the personalized marketing needs of enterprises. Enterprises use shopping codes to simplify the various complex service processes in the middle, help small and medium-sized enterprises to go online, digitally transform and upgrade, and provide new momentum for high-quality development of enterprises.

At present, the world has entered the era of digital economy, and there is no doubt that the pace of digital transformation and innovation will be accelerated. The shopping code can not only be applied to retail industries of various sizes and forms, but also meet the personalized marketing needs of different enterprises, truly realize one code with multiple functions, and help enterprises provide better marketing and services.

