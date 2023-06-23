Africa: with Global Gateway, Europe wants to look at the continent as a partner

The Covid-19 pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the growing international prominence of actors such as China, the United States, but also Asian countries and Turkey have made Europe feel more vulnerable in the economic and geopolitical fields. The old continent has found itself exposed to energy shortages and for this reason Brussels has launched the new Global Gateway strategy. A European Union project with the aim of developing new infrastructures in developing countries. This was discussed yesterday at a conference organized in Milan by the economic monthly Africa and Business, by the European Council on Foreign Relations (Ecfr) and by Confindustria Assafrica e Mediterraneo, with the support of Lufthansa, at the Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta 61, in Milan. “In this context – explained Ecfr researcher Maddalena Procopio – Africa plays a fundamental role. It is a continent undergoing great development and, for Europe, a nearby resource. Global Gateway can become an opportunity for large investments in various sectors: digital, climate, energy, transport, health, education and research”.

However, Europe must look at the continent as a partner and no longer as a mere subject of cooperation and development support. “Global Gateway – added Maddalena Procopio – has enormous potential. Through this project, the public sector, private companies, banking institutions and research must collaborate. Only from this common action can a collaboration arise to build a new partnership with Africa which is a continent undergoing full growth and full of opportunities”.

Global Gateway is a method that combines strong political and economic elements. These terms were echoed by Nicola Bellomo, European External Action Service, Head of Division Pan-African Affairs. “This system – observes Bellomo – starts from a common vision that has its foundations in common interests and not only on a logic of solidarity (which however remains). It is a strong and strategic partnership that is based on unique historical and cultural ties”. “Let’s think – continued Bellomo – of the impressive demographic growth, of the continuous growth of the GDP, of urbanisation. These are conditions which allow for the creation of a very large internal market. If we add to this the birth of a common single market, we cannot fail to notice the enormous potential offered to us in Africa. An opportunity we cannot miss.”

Europe must become a continent system capable of dealing with Africa as a whole. Domenico Rosa, head of unit at the partnership directorate general of the European Commission, spoke about it at the conference on the Global Gateway held yesterday in Milan. “Europe – observed Rosa – is not China, Russia, the United States. We do not have a single chain of command and institutional set-up. We are 27 countries where common institutions try to create a coherent synthesis. We must work together to create a European system capable of making companies, public institutions and research sectors work together”. “Europe – he concluded – must, however, be the bearer of its values: democracy, respect for human rights, environmental protection. Investments cannot and must not only become a sad new piece of delocalisation”.

The Global Gateway plan will mobilize up to 150 billion euros of investments in the African continent and five priorities have been identified: accelerating the energy and digital transition, promoting sustainable growth and employment, improving health systems, as well as education. Energy will be at the heart of the Global Gateway’s commitments for Africa, with planned investments of up to 15 billion euros. The main objectives will be to increase the production of green energy and access to energy for African citizens, support the integration of the various national markets and improve the interconnections between the various electricity grids, as well as support for reforms of the sector that favor private investment.

