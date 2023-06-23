Udinese Market – Risk of mockery at the last minute? / Samp wants Lucca

The Juventus team continues to work ahead of next season. Here are all the latest on the bomber that comes from the cadetteria

Udinese continues to work on the market. The objective for the company managed by the Pozzo family is clear: to set up the most competitive team possible. To date, we still need to do the calculations right, because there are many players who are making a difference, but also many others who, despite wanting to stay in black and white, could receive important offers from the other side of Italy or Europe. In these hours, the interest and acceleration in the negotiation it concerns is no coincidence Lorenzo Lucca. The Pisa center forward is preparing for a future in black and white and the figure seems to have already been fixed (8 million euros) at the same time, however, we can’t help but note even a last-minute entry.

The team of Andrea Subtil he can’t afford to play with fire, especially when it comes to a bomber that until a year and a half ago all the best clubs in our league were looking for. In these hours it also seems to fit Sampdoria in the negotiation for the young striker owned by Pisa. Udinese remains strongly advantaged, but at the same time can’t waste time. Closing the negotiation would secure from any rumor that can and has been circulating in the last few hours. Let’s see when Lorenzo Lucca could land in black and white.

The next step

—

Despite the agreement has already been formulated, we still have to write it and then wait for next July to announce the player. We certainly need the opening of the transfer market to be able to close the deal. In these days, however, Udinese must be good at taking the right precautions so as not to risk nasty last-minute surprises. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. In addition to the first striker, Udinese is also looking for a second striker or a wild card in midfield. All clues lead to a precise profile: here is the possible new graft

