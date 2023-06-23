TEMPERATURES, does it stay that much HOT or will we have some COOL? There are news » ILMETEO.it

Weather: TEMPERATURES, does it stay that much HOT or will we get some COOL? There are news

Will it continue to be hot or will it cool down a bit? We are reaching the peak of this first severe African heat wave which has caused the mercury columns to soar to the point of reaching peaks even higher than 40°C in some areas of our country.

But will it continue to be so hot or will we now have a bit of coolness?

Now there are no more doubts, the great heat is destined to subside. In fact, the transit of a fresh air front is confirmed which, starting from the northern regions and part of the centre, with the sound of thunderstorms, will make the mercury columns lose a few degrees, which will return to settle on values ​​more in keeping with the period: all this will already happen during Friday 23 June.

To better understand what will happen on the thermal front, we propose the map below, relating to Saturday 24 June and, in particular, to the differences compared to that of Friday: note the pink color on the Adriatic sector of the Center where differences can be recorded even 8/10°C less in just 24 hours. In the areas highlighted in dark blue, the mercury columns will drop by an average of 6/8°C, while in the sectors in blue we will have less marked (but still tangible) differences. Differences in maximum temperature between Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th During In fact, on Saturday 24 June it will also be the turn of the central-southern Adriatic areas to see the mercury columns lose several degrees, given that the fresh air front will slide towards these sectors.

Subsequently, the high pressure, already from Sunday 25 will try to mend the small tear suffered even if, at least at first, it does not seem able to bring back the great intense heat that we have experienced in recent days.

Indeed, taking a look further on, there are the conditions for other storm disturbances to cause shocks on the thermal front over the next week.

But we will give you more details about this in our next updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

