Dual design Mini-ITX silver board, MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi actual measurement

Does the Mini-ITX sized MPG B760I Edge WiFI look familiar? ! It is the twin brother of MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4. The key difference can be clearly seen from the product name. It adopts DDR5 and DDR4 memory settings respectively, and it is convenient to choose according to needs or preferences in duplicate.

The market reference price of MPG B760I Edge WiFI is about 6,190 yuan. On the other hand, MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 only costs 5,890 yuan, which seems a little cheaper. This is just due to the difference in the time of sale and the channel. In fact, it can be regarded as the same price. Whether to choose DDR5 or continue to hold DDR4 when installing the computer, there should be no need to discuss the pros and cons. In short, the choice depends on personal opinions.

MPG B760I Edge WiFi Design Configuration

Since it is a twin brother product, MPG B760I Edge WiFI and MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4 have the same essential design, and the main adjustments are made in response to different memory types. There are actually 2 sets of memory slots on the motherboard, and the specifications indicate that the overclocking clock configuration can reach DDR5-7200+, and additionally support Intel XMP 3.0 specifications and memory modules with non-binary capacity.

Of course, DDR5-7200+ can only be achieved by using 1 / Single Rank type modules, and if it is 2 / Dual Rank, the speed will be limited to DDR5-4800+. The interface design and configuration of the UEFI BIOS layer is the same as that of its recent brother products. In addition to supporting Intel XMP 3.0 modules, MSI also provides Intel platform compatibility mode iEXPO for AMD EXPO module users.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI adopts Intel B760 chipset and supports LGA 1700-pin 13th and 12th generation Core, Pentium Gold, Celeron and other processors. Its power supply circuit is designed as 8 + 1 + 1 phases. In addition to the main heat source element with a 7W/mK thermal pad, the heat sink on the I/O side is also extended into a shield design. As for the power input, it adopts a single 8pin configuration.

The remaining main configurations include PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 2 sets of M.2 Type 2280, PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slots, and 4 sets of SATA 6Gb/s ports. The I/O backplane provides HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and overall can provide 3-port USB 3.2 Gen 2, 6-port USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4-port USB 2.0, unfortunately there is no USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 configuration.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI, as its name suggests, has a built-in wireless network. It uses the common Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network module, and the 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller comes from Realtek RTL8125BG. The final Audio Boost sound circuit is mainly composed of Realtek ALC897 codec, combined with audio capacitors, isolation circuits and other materials/designs.

MPG B760I Edge WiFi performance measurement

The results of the performance measurement experience are summarized as follows. It is said that the initial price of DDR5 is much higher than that of DDR4. However, the actual measurement shows that the performance benefit is often not directly proportional to the cost, which makes people who pursue cost performance less interested. However, the price difference between the two is shrinking year by year. Now there should be no need to resist DDR5. After all, DDR4 will only be more completely abandoned next year. What do you think?

MPG B760I Edge WiFi

Geekbench 6

Multi-Core PerformanceMulti-Core Score16407

Integer Socre14972

Floating Point Socre19447

Single-Core PerformanceSingle-Core Score2694

Integer Socre2622

Floating Point Socre2832

OpenCL PerformanceOpenCL Score96649

Vulkan PerformanceVulkan Score86590

3D Particle Movement

Total Score（Mops/sec）3511.403

3DTrig（Mops/sec）575.4404

BiPy（Mops/sec）1227.9854

P1rRjct（Mops/sec）746.5623

Cosine（Mops/sec）297.4877

HypCube（Mops/sec）4133.7472

NormDev（Mops/sec）250.1801

7-Zip

Overall Rating (GIPS) 125.405 Compression Rating (GIPS) 121.08 Decompression Rating (GIPS) 129.731

Dolphin

Overall time（sec）182

Time spent on meteor-contest（sec）35

Time spent on n-body（sec）41

Time spent on pi-digits（sec）51

Time spent on spectral-norm（sec）25

Nero Score

Nero Score5676 CPU score 2696 AI mark 2938 AVC decoding and encoding 2454 GPU score 2980 AVC decoding and encoding 4074 Metaverse 1886

Blender Benchmark

CPUmonster148.933334

junkshop96.576745

classrom69.491261

dGPUmonster837.507127

junkshop434.151565

classrom379.968095

Cinebench R23

CPU – Multi Core（pts）22827

CPU – Single Core（pts）1952

AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark

Read（MB/s）80304

Write（MB/s）57551

Copy（MB/s）73842

3DMark

Speed WayGraphics Score2392

Time Spy ExtremeScore13312

Graphics score12784

CPU score17389

Fire StrikeScore28232

Graphics score31743

Physics score37597

Combined score12816

CPU ProfileMax threads10397

16-threads9600

8-threads7200

4-threads4320

2-threads2181

1-threads1093

PCI Express feature testBandwidth（GB/s）2269

CrossMark

Total score 5575 Productivity 2170 Creativity 2374 Response 2305

PCMark 10

Extended Score11017

EssentialsScore11904

App Start-up Score17147

Video Conferencing Score8700

Web Browsing Score11308

ProductivityScore8734

Spreadsheets Score7952

Writing Score9594

Digital Content CreationScore16823

Photo Editing Score25550

Rendering and Visualization Score22209

Video Editing Score8391

GamingScore22764

Graphics score30448

Physics score37174

Combined score12549

WebXPRT 4

Score337 Photo Enhancement (ms) 211 Organize Photos Using AI (ms) 1049 Stock Option Pricing (ms) 71 Wasm Based Encrypted Notes and OCR Scanning (ms) 681 Sales Charts (ms) 183 Web Assignment (ms) 1354

Well, MPG B760I Edge WiFI, the twin product, has a silver-colored heat sink, and the visual sense should attract some fans. The design and materials are generally worthy of the price. After all, it is only about 6,000 yuan and it is difficult to ask for more. The only thing that can be discussed is that there is no USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. As for whether MPG B760I Edge WiFI using DDR5 is acceptable, or MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 is more attractive, each has its own advantages and disadvantages.