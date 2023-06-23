Dual design Mini-ITX silver board, MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi actual measurement

Does the Mini-ITX sized MPG B760I Edge WiFI look familiar? ! It is the twin brother of MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4. The key difference can be clearly seen from the product name. It adopts DDR5 and DDR4 memory settings respectively, and it is convenient to choose according to needs or preferences in duplicate.
The market reference price of MPG B760I Edge WiFI is about 6,190 yuan. On the other hand, MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 only costs 5,890 yuan, which seems a little cheaper. This is just due to the difference in the time of sale and the channel. In fact, it can be regarded as the same price. Whether to choose DDR5 or continue to hold DDR4 when installing the computer, there should be no need to discuss the pros and cons. In short, the choice depends on personal opinions.
MPG B760I Edge WiFi Design Configuration
Since it is a twin brother product, MPG B760I Edge WiFI and MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4 have the same essential design, and the main adjustments are made in response to different memory types. There are actually 2 sets of memory slots on the motherboard, and the specifications indicate that the overclocking clock configuration can reach DDR5-7200+, and additionally support Intel XMP 3.0 specifications and memory modules with non-binary capacity.
Of course, DDR5-7200+ can only be achieved by using 1 / Single Rank type modules, and if it is 2 / Dual Rank, the speed will be limited to DDR5-4800+. The interface design and configuration of the UEFI BIOS layer is the same as that of its recent brother products. In addition to supporting Intel XMP 3.0 modules, MSI also provides Intel platform compatibility mode iEXPO for AMD EXPO module users.
MPG B760I Edge WiFI adopts Intel B760 chipset and supports LGA 1700-pin 13th and 12th generation Core, Pentium Gold, Celeron and other processors. Its power supply circuit is designed as 8 + 1 + 1 phases. In addition to the main heat source element with a 7W/mK thermal pad, the heat sink on the I/O side is also extended into a shield design. As for the power input, it adopts a single 8pin configuration.
The remaining main configurations include PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 2 sets of M.2 Type 2280, PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slots, and 4 sets of SATA 6Gb/s ports. The I/O backplane provides HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and overall can provide 3-port USB 3.2 Gen 2, 6-port USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4-port USB 2.0, unfortunately there is no USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 configuration.
MPG B760I Edge WiFI, as its name suggests, has a built-in wireless network. It uses the common Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network module, and the 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller comes from Realtek RTL8125BG. The final Audio Boost sound circuit is mainly composed of Realtek ALC897 codec, combined with audio capacitors, isolation circuits and other materials/designs.
MPG B760I Edge WiFi performance measurement
The results of the performance measurement experience are summarized as follows. It is said that the initial price of DDR5 is much higher than that of DDR4. However, the actual measurement shows that the performance benefit is often not directly proportional to the cost, which makes people who pursue cost performance less interested. However, the price difference between the two is shrinking year by year. Now there should be no need to resist DDR5. After all, DDR4 will only be more completely abandoned next year. What do you think?
MPG B760I Edge WiFi
Geekbench 6
Multi-Core PerformanceMulti-Core Score16407
Integer Socre14972
Floating Point Socre19447
Single-Core PerformanceSingle-Core Score2694
Integer Socre2622
Floating Point Socre2832
OpenCL PerformanceOpenCL Score96649
Vulkan PerformanceVulkan Score86590
3D Particle Movement
Total Score（Mops/sec）3511.403
3DTrig（Mops/sec）575.4404
BiPy（Mops/sec）1227.9854
P1rRjct（Mops/sec）746.5623
Cosine（Mops/sec）297.4877
HypCube（Mops/sec）4133.7472
NormDev（Mops/sec）250.1801
7-Zip
Overall Rating (GIPS) 125.405 Compression Rating (GIPS) 121.08 Decompression Rating (GIPS) 129.731
Dolphin
Overall time（sec）182
Time spent on meteor-contest（sec）35
Time spent on n-body（sec）41
Time spent on pi-digits（sec）51
Time spent on spectral-norm（sec）25
Nero Score
Nero Score5676 CPU score 2696 AI mark 2938 AVC decoding and encoding 2454 GPU score 2980 AVC decoding and encoding 4074 Metaverse 1886
Blender Benchmark
CPUmonster148.933334
junkshop96.576745
classrom69.491261
dGPUmonster837.507127
junkshop434.151565
classrom379.968095
Cinebench R23
CPU – Multi Core（pts）22827
CPU – Single Core（pts）1952
AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark
Read（MB/s）80304
Write（MB/s）57551
Copy（MB/s）73842
3DMark
Speed WayGraphics Score2392
Time Spy ExtremeScore13312
Graphics score12784
CPU score17389
Fire StrikeScore28232
Graphics score31743
Physics score37597
Combined score12816
CPU ProfileMax threads10397
16-threads9600
8-threads7200
4-threads4320
2-threads2181
1-threads1093
PCI Express feature testBandwidth（GB/s）2269
CrossMark
Total score 5575 Productivity 2170 Creativity 2374 Response 2305
PCMark 10
Extended Score11017
EssentialsScore11904
App Start-up Score17147
Video Conferencing Score8700
Web Browsing Score11308
ProductivityScore8734
Spreadsheets Score7952
Writing Score9594
Digital Content CreationScore16823
Photo Editing Score25550
Rendering and Visualization Score22209
Video Editing Score8391
GamingScore22764
Graphics score30448
Physics score37174
Combined score12549
WebXPRT 4
Score337 Photo Enhancement (ms) 211 Organize Photos Using AI (ms) 1049 Stock Option Pricing (ms) 71 Wasm Based Encrypted Notes and OCR Scanning (ms) 681 Sales Charts (ms) 183 Web Assignment (ms) 1354
Well, MPG B760I Edge WiFI, the twin product, has a silver-colored heat sink, and the visual sense should attract some fans. The design and materials are generally worthy of the price. After all, it is only about 6,000 yuan and it is difficult to ask for more. The only thing that can be discussed is that there is no USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. As for whether MPG B760I Edge WiFI using DDR5 is acceptable, or MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 is more attractive, each has its own advantages and disadvantages.