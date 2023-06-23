Home » The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: Azure OpenAI Service, Visual Studio and more
News

by admin
Artificial IntelligenceAzureDataOpen Source

Wednesday 21 June 2023

Public Preview: Azure OpenAI Service on your Data

The new feature allows you to harness the power of OpenAI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 with your own data.

To the news AzureCloud NativeOpen Source

Tuesday 20 June 2023

Update for Dapr extension for AKS and Arc-enabled Kubernetes

The new Dapr version offers a number of new features such as the Cryptography Building Block, updates to the Dapr workflow, numerous fixes in the core runtime and much more.

To the news AzureCloud NativeSustainability

Friday 16 June 2023

Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service

A sustainability guide on Microsoft Learn will help you and your organization optimize your AKS workloads for greener IT.

Zur News AzureCloud Native

Thursday 15 June 2023

Now available: Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure Container Apps

Landing Zone Accelerators provide you with architectural guidelines, reference architectures, reference implementations, and automations to deploy workloads on Azure.

To the news

