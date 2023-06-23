The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: Azure OpenAI Service, Visual Studio and more

Artificial IntelligenceAzureDataOpen Source
Wednesday 21 June 2023
Public Preview: Azure OpenAI Service on your Data
The new feature allows you to harness the power of OpenAI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 with your own data.
Tuesday 20 June 2023
Update for Dapr extension for AKS and Arc-enabled Kubernetes
The new Dapr version offers a number of new features such as the Cryptography Building Block, updates to the Dapr workflow, numerous fixes in the core runtime and much more.
Friday 16 June 2023
Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service
A sustainability guide on Microsoft Learn will help you and your organization optimize your AKS workloads for greener IT.
Thursday 15 June 2023
Now available: Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure Container Apps
Landing Zone Accelerators provide you with architectural guidelines, reference architectures, reference implementations, and automations to deploy workloads on Azure.
