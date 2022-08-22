Original title: Shangri-La’s CPI continued to rise moderately in July

Recently, the reporter learned from the Diqing investigation team of the National Bureau of Statistics that in July, the consumer price of Shangri-La City increased by 2.4% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points higher than that of Yunnan Province, ranking sixth among the 16 cities in the province. The month-on-month increase was 0.5%, and the increase was 0.1 percentage points lower than that of the previous month, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than that of Yunnan Province.

From January to July, the consumer price of Shangri-La City increased by 1.3%, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the average level of Yunnan Province, ranking second in the province. Among them, food prices increased by 1.3% year-on-year, non-food prices increased by 2.7% year-on-year; consumer prices increased by 3.0% year-on-year, service prices increased by 1.6% year-on-year, and industrial product prices increased by 5.0% year-on-year. From a year-on-year perspective, the prices of eight major categories of goods and services in July rose six times and fell two compared with the same period last year. The prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose by 0.9% year-on-year, affecting the consumer price index to rise by 0.26 percentage points. The prices of housing, daily necessities and services, transportation and communication, education, culture and entertainment, and medical care increased by 1.5%, 0.1%, 7.9%, 5.5%, and 0.3% respectively; the prices of clothing and other articles and services decreased by 0.3% and 0.3%, respectively. 4.7%. From a month-on-month perspective, the prices of eight major categories of goods and services in July “five increases, two levels, and one drop” month-on-month. Prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose by 1.2% month-on-month. The prices of daily necessities and services, education, culture and entertainment, medical care, and other articles and services increased by 0.2%, 0.7%, 1.0% and 2.9% respectively; the prices of clothing and residence remained unchanged from the previous month; the prices of transportation and communication decreased by 0.6% %. According to the analysis, the CPI in July rose by 2.4% year-on-year, with the increase slightly expanded, and both food prices and non-food prices rose. The main reason for the price change is that the large-scale high temperature, heat and rainstorms across the country in July affected the production, storage and transportation of agricultural products, resulting in a significant increase in the prices of fresh vegetables, eggs and meat; at the same time, July is the peak season for holiday tourism, and people travel abroad in summer. The number of tourists increased, and the price of tourism rose by 6.1% month-on-month; and due to the increase in international energy prices, energy prices in July rose by 18.9% year-on-year. (Reporter Lu Rong Chasma, Correspondent Zaslamu)