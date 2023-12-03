Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference held – Finance – China Engineering Network

The Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference was recently held in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, with the goal of building a world-class industrial cluster and a stable global supply chain. The event brought together around 600 government officials, well-known experts, and corporate executives from 20 countries and regions, including China, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

The conference, which was guided by the Guangdong Provincial Energy Bureau and the Shantou Municipal People’s Government, was hosted by the Wind Energy Professional Committee of the China Renewable Energy Society and the Global Wind Energy Council. The event also received support from the Shantou Wind Energy Association and Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd.

During the conference, various forums were held, along with special technical salons and an international wind power cooperation and exchange meeting. One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the latest construction results of key industrial projects of Shantou International Wind Power Innovation Port, with a number of key projects being signed.

The total financing scale of the contracted projects reached nearly 36 billion yuan, indicating significant interest and investment in the wind power sector. Additionally, the conference released the “Global Offshore Wind Power Industry Chain Development Report” and the “Wind Energy Shantou Declaration”, providing valuable insights and commitments to furthering the development of wind power technology.

The conference served as a platform for stakeholders to explore new paths for technological upgrading, and to discuss the current global maritime hotspots in wind power development. With such a strong international presence and a focus on collaboration and innovation, the Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference has proven to be a valuable forum for the advancement of wind power technology and industry.