Home » Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference held – Finance – China Engineering Network
Business

Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference held – Finance – China Engineering Network

by admin
Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference held – Finance – China Engineering Network

The Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference was recently held in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, with the goal of building a world-class industrial cluster and a stable global supply chain. The event brought together around 600 government officials, well-known experts, and corporate executives from 20 countries and regions, including China, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

The conference, which was guided by the Guangdong Provincial Energy Bureau and the Shantou Municipal People’s Government, was hosted by the Wind Energy Professional Committee of the China Renewable Energy Society and the Global Wind Energy Council. The event also received support from the Shantou Wind Energy Association and Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd.

During the conference, various forums were held, along with special technical salons and an international wind power cooperation and exchange meeting. One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the latest construction results of key industrial projects of Shantou International Wind Power Innovation Port, with a number of key projects being signed.

The total financing scale of the contracted projects reached nearly 36 billion yuan, indicating significant interest and investment in the wind power sector. Additionally, the conference released the “Global Offshore Wind Power Industry Chain Development Report” and the “Wind Energy Shantou Declaration”, providing valuable insights and commitments to furthering the development of wind power technology.

The conference served as a platform for stakeholders to explore new paths for technological upgrading, and to discuss the current global maritime hotspots in wind power development. With such a strong international presence and a focus on collaboration and innovation, the Shantou International Wind Power Technology Innovation Conference has proven to be a valuable forum for the advancement of wind power technology and industry.

You may also like

US Senate passes spending bill, averts shutdown

Prada, revenues growing by 12%. Miu Miu boom:...

The three major U.S. stock indexes surged higher...

New survey: One in three young people prefer...

Supporting Maripily in La Casa de los Famosos:...

Opinions on the Branch I Policy

Nvidia “dives” by more than 10%, and its...

Criticism of the Federal Audit Office – “Gaps...

Biden and the State of the Union address

Basic vacation in China: Will employees get more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy