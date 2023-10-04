Title: Bank of Nanjing’s Little White Horse Secures Shareholders’ Favor for 5 Consecutive Years

Subtitle: Shareholders’ Net Increase in Shareholdings Reveals Top-performing Stocks

In an analysis of shareholder holdings, it has been revealed that the Bank of Nanjing’s Little White Horse has emerged as the most favored stock for five consecutive years. The bank has continuously experienced a net increase in shareholder holdings since 2019, making it a reliable choice for investors. Statistics indicate that the cumulative net increase in holdings reference amount for Little White Horse Bank exceeds a whopping 9.9 billion yuan, solidifying its position as a top-performing institution.

The survey identified 30 stocks that have consistently received a net increase in shareholder holdings for a minimum of three years, with the cumulative reference amount surpassing 100 million yuan. Notably, among these stocks are four companies with a market value of 100 billion yuan, namely Haier Smart Home, COSCO Shipping Holdings, Bank of Jiangsu, and Hengli Petrochemical. Additionally, there are smaller companies such as Dalian Sunya, C&D Hecheng, Vosges, and Bonded Technology, with market values below 5 billion yuan, making their inclusion on the list all the more impressive.

Bank of Nanjing’s consistent growth in shareholder holdings can be attributed to its performance and the trust it has built with investors over the years. Since 2019, the bank has experienced net increases in shareholder holdings of 690 million yuan, 1.806 billion yuan, 1.789 billion yuan, 5.62 billion yuan, and 100,000 yuan, respectively. The cumulative net increase in holdings for Bank of Jiangsu, another promising contender, amounted to an impressive 7.314 billion yuan.

The Bank of Jiangsu has secured net increases in shareholder holdings for the past five years. The net increase amounts recorded during this period were 2.31 billion yuan, 860 million yuan, 190 million yuan, 2.04 billion yuan, and 1.902 billion yuan, further highlighting its reputable position among investors.

Moreover, the survey revealed that eleven other companies, including Sichuan Road and Bridge, TCL Zhonghuan, COSCO Shipping Holdings, and 3TREES, have witnessed net increases in shareholder holdings exceeding 1 billion yuan. These noteworthy performances speak to the overall resilience and trustworthiness exhibited by these companies.

The findings of this analysis by Data Treasure indicate the ongoing attractiveness of strong-performing stocks to shareholders, highlighting the importance of stability and consistent growth in the eyes of investors. As shareholder confidence in these companies continues to thrive, it not only reflects positively on their individual success but also bodes well for the overall financial markets.

As the market evolves and new investment opportunities arise, it remains to be seen if Bank of Nanjing’s Little White Horse and other top-performing stocks will continue to dominate shareholders’ favor. Nonetheless, these findings provide valuable insights and serve as a point of reference for both existing and potential investors in their pursuit of building a diversified and profitable portfolio.

