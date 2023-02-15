The best shares to buy and sell today in Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange is seen slightly down: futures -0.5%. Tim shares to buy today 15 February 2023. Sell Azimut

BUY AND SELL TODAY

AZIMUTH: shareholder Timone sells 0.9% of the capital at 22.35 eu, 3% below yesterday’s closing (23.17 eu), expected down. TIM: solid 2022 results and reasonable outlook, BUY. STOCKS TO WATCH

Milanese company leader in residential development, closed the first quarter with consolidated revenues of 44.4 million +25% on an annual basis (35.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The operating margin consolidated, equal to 4.8 million, increased compared to the first quarter of the previous year by an amount equal to 3.3 million, as a result of the acceleration of work on construction sites being delivered. Net debt amounted to €143.7 million (€116.2 million as at 30 September 2022). The increase is due to the progress of construction sites and the purchase of new areas.

CY4GATE

It has been awarded contracts for approximately 1.3 million for the duration of 1 year.SThis is the third new contract announced since the beginning of the year, the second in the cybersecurity area. Overall, new orders have come to touch eleven million euros, with strong growth compared to the same period of 2022.

PROPELLER

It closed 2022 with consolidated revenues of €548.6 million, +1.3% on an annual basis (+1.6% at constant exchange rates and perimeter). These are the preliminary data approved by the board of directors. Consolidated profit is positive for €20.6 million, compared to €15.9 million in 2021, +30%

NOTICE

It is among the “Top Picks” titles for Alantra. The artificial intelligence market in Italy should reach a value of 700 million by 2025. In our country, various companies, both listed and unlisted, use this technology as the backbone of their business model. Among these is Eviso. Giuseppe Marsella, head of Italian equity research at Alantra, states that: “Eviso uses AI to make specific products for data analysis”.

. TREND

FTSE MIB (27,498 points)

Start the week well. In 2023, it closed up five out of six weeks. . E’ it is probable that the arrival in the 28 thousand area could activate a consolidation phase, therefore profit can be taken with downside projection towards 26,000/26,500. Ready, however, to return to the first closure above 28,500 for a target of 32,000.

FORECASTS

“The pace of inflation downsizing continues, albeit at a moderate pace, with a tight brake mainly represented by the real estate component which accounts for around 44% and recorded +0.8% month on month. The rental component is still the thorn in the side, it still shows no signs of easing”, comments Antonio Cesarano, global strategist of Intermonte. As a result, the hypothesis that the Fed “could go as high as 5.25%, as now priced with 100% probability by futures on US rates, increases. If this were the case, the Fed could make the last hike not in the May 3 meeting (as emerged from the BofA poll), but in the June 16 meeting”.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

MARRIED

Closing at €10.04 Prices have been slumbering for a few months. Still shopping area towards il Tp a 11,5€. Stop loss a 8,6€

BPM BANK

Closing at €4.13. Consolidate on period tops. Buy on weaknesses towards the €4 threshold. Target €4.6 and stop loss €3.8. Intermonte’s fundamental analysis has a Tp at €5.4 Barclays raised the TP from €5 to €5.6, confirming the Overweight recommendation. Fourth quarter 2022 accounts came in better than expectations. Understanding Sanpaolo raised the TP from €4.9 to €5.3, confirming the BUY recommendation. HSBC has raised the Tp da 4,15 a 4,95 euro, Buy confirmed.

ENEL

Closing at €5.38. It’s been losing ground for a couple of weeks. Buy on weaknesses towards 5,25€ con Tp a 6,3€. Stop loss a 4,8€. The fundamental analysis of Intermonte indicates a Tp at 6€ – UBS confirms BUY and TP rating of 6 €

FINCANTIERI

Closing at €0.65 Prices attack the graphic watershed in the 0.65 eu area: once exceeded, the spaces will open to return on the upper part of the band described in the last 3 years (0.8/0.85 eu).

INTERPUMP

Closing at €51.4. The rally that started in September is still ongoing. These prices are still buying pending new accelerations towards the TP at €56. Stop loss at €46

UNDERSTANDING

Closing €2.50 The rally may lose steam. Buy on weaknesses towards €2.25. Tp at €2.6. Stop loss at 2.1€. Fundamental analysis by Websim indicates a Tp €3.2 Hsbc raised Tp da 3 a 3,20 euro. – Equity Sim confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €3.3 after the bank successfully placed a new subordinated issue for a nominal €1bn.

PIRELLI

Closing a €4.7 Title still very far from the tops at 6.73 eu of 2021: next watershed in the 5.1 eu area.

TIP

Financial company founded by Gianni Tamburi. The 50-day moving average has breached the 200-day moving average for the first time in three years. Over the past 10 years, the stock has formed a “golden cross” seven times and has risen by an average of +4.3% over the following 20 days. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neither overbought nor oversold. The stock is up 8.1% this year. The consensus published by Bloomberg highlights 100% buy indications with an average target price of €10.70. Graphically, from the absolute minimum of 0.80 euro (2009), the share has traveled an almost continuous rise up to the record of 10.54 euro last autumn 2021. The subsequent retracement, accentuated by the war in Ukraine, brought the quotation to the lows of October at 6.26 euro. The exit from the descending channel and yesterday’s golden cross argue in favor of a further extension. Websim’s technical analysis is LONG from 8.0 euros: buy, increasing on any decreases

TECHNOGYM

Closing at €8.16 For a few weeks it has been consolidating within a band which should be a bullish signal: buy towards Tp at 9€. Stop loss at 7.5

WEBUILD

Closing at €1.75 In consolidation for about 3 weeks: this is probably a bullish sign. Expected acceleration towards 1.8 eu.

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

PROMOTED

D’AMICO

Equita has improved a Buy the recommendation, also raising the target price to 0.55 euro. TO

following the upgrade to Buy, the company also enters the small-cap wallet of Equita

DIASORIN

It sold all assets related to its Flow Cytometry & Imaging (FCI) business unit to Cytek Biosciences. Equity Sim rating confirmed at BUY, with TP at €150. Akros confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €170.

ITALMOBILIARE

Kepler Cheuvreux confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €37. For analysts, the current prices of the stock offer an “interesting buying opportunity”,

M TECNIMONT

Understanding Sanpaolo confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €4.3 Akros confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at 4 €

MEDIOBANCA –

Equity Sim raised the TP from €12 to €13, confirming the BUY recommendation. Analysts have updated the estimates after the accounts,

SAIPEM –

Mediobanca Securities confirms the Outperform recommendation and the TP at €1.65 on the security after the group signed two new credit lines for a total amount of €860 million with a pool of leading national and international credit institutions.

FAIL

IGD

Mediobanca Securities reduced the TP from 3.8 to 3.2 euros, confirming the Neutral recommendation.

REMEMBER –

Mediobanca Securities cut the TP from €49.6 to €49.1, confirming the Outperform recommendation

NEUTRAL

No reporting

WALL STREET

Wall Street futures are down slightly after a day of high volatility. Inflation is cooling but not fast enough to change the Fed’s rate plans. The Dow Jones drops 0.46% to 34,089.66 points, the S&P 500 fails to find direction and cuts 0.05% to 4,135.56 points and the Nasdaq rises 0.57% to 11,960.15 points . “Inflation has peaked but is not declining as quickly as the Fed would have liked,” Jefferies said in a statement. “The report showed no signs of easing in services or housing inflation, and deflationary pressures on consumption appear to be easing,” he added.

STARDUST

AIRBNB

After the Stock Exchange, it communicated data for the quarter that exceeded expectations. The forecasts for 2023 are well above what the consensus expected. The stock has come to gain 9%.

NVIDIA

Fears of a renewed tightening of monetary policy by the Fed have particularly hit growth stocks, including Big Tech, whose losses were however more than offset by the good performance of the semiconductor sector, led by Nvidia. The tech firm jumped more than 4% after Bank of America estimated a potential boost to the chipmaker from increased demand for artificial intelligence programs. Tp raised to $255 from $215.

TESLA

In the spotlight. The stock is stable at $186.36 (-0.2%) The year-to-date performance once again expands to +63.0%. Tesla workers in New York State have launched a unionization campaign, setting up a potential challenge for the electric vehicle maker. They are asking for better pay, greater safety in the workplace together with a reduction in the pressures on production rhythms that create a state of stress, harmful to their health. The consensus of analysts collected by Bloomberg registers 29 Buys, 12 Holds, 6 sells. Average target 200 usd from 189 usd, prior to the release of the quarterly.

ASIA

In the aftermath of Wall Street’s mixed close, stocks in Asia Pacific are down. Yesterday afternoon’s eagerly awaited data on US inflation did not in fact clarify its path: there are arguments for those who see a rapid deflation and there are notable elements for those expecting a very slow and non-sequential descent. Hang Seng of Hong Kong -1%, CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzen lists -0.4%. Kospi of Seoul -1.5%. On parity the stock exchange of India.

JAPAN

Nikkei in Tokyo -0.3%

BONDS

The yield on 2-year Treasuries, very sensitive to rate hikes, jumped to a more than 3-month high, exceeding 4.6% as investors continue to price in further rate hikes from the Fed. l In the Eurozone, the Bund ten-year German 2.43%, on the highs since the beginning of January. BTP 4.21% with the spread at 177 basis points. All eurozone states should go back to having public finances considered “healthy,” said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. An intervention is scheduled for today Christine Lagarde to the European Parliament, which will be weighed very carefully. Adviser Makhlouf said yesterday that the ECB could raise rates above 3.5%. He probably won’t cut them this year in an effort to bring inflation back to target.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Down for the second consecutive day at 78.3 dollars a barrel. Since the beginning of the year it has lost -2%. First the news of the release of part of the US strategic reserves, then the API anticipations of an increase in weekly inventories of over 10 million, they more than offset the cuts in Russian production

GAS

It rebounded by a very modest +1%, remaining on the lows of the last 14 months. From the beginning of the year -31%.

CURRENCIES

The euro is down 0.2% a 1,072. dollars

O RO

It has hardly moved at all in the last few hours. It is down 0.4% to $1,855 this morning.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY

