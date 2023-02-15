Home Health Effective against all variants and cheap: interferon could be the anti-Covid therapy of the future
Health

Effective against all variants and cheap: interferon could be the anti-Covid therapy of the future

by admin
Effective against all variants and cheap: interferon could be the anti-Covid therapy of the future

PEGylated interferon lambda as a possible new treatment effective in preventing the progression of Sars-Cov-2 infection towards the most serious forms. With a novelty to look at with interest, in view of a period of coexistence with the disease that promises to be long: transversal efficacy, that is, against all variants of the latest coronavirus.

Thus, the conclusions of a study can be summarized published in the New England Journal of Medicine which has revived the comparison on the drugs in use against Covid-19.

See also  At the Soveria Mannelli hospital a rehabilitation residential facility for eating disorders: it will be the first in Calabria

You may also like

but the real cure is prevention

Franklin method, what is (and how to do)...

six new leaders for internal medicine

Hearing a dog having or seeing it activates...

Economic agenda of February 15, 2023

Worst brands of chocolate at the supermarket: here...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

6 natural ways to deal with dead skin...

Avian flu alarm, confirmed spread among mammals: “More...

Covid, no effect China: the pandemic now causes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy