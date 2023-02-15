PEGylated interferon lambda as a possible new treatment effective in preventing the progression of Sars-Cov-2 infection towards the most serious forms. With a novelty to look at with interest, in view of a period of coexistence with the disease that promises to be long: transversal efficacy, that is, against all variants of the latest coronavirus.

Thus, the conclusions of a study can be summarized published in the New England Journal of Medicine which has revived the comparison on the drugs in use against Covid-19.