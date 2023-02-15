For next April 20, it is being proposed in Valledupar to hold the first day without a motorcycle and without a car, in order to help the environment and commemorate Earth Day, an alternative that is viewed favorably by some unions and not by others. .

The SIVA manager, Katrizza Morelli, who expressed that the idea is to apply it in the municipality two or three times a year, since “it would be very important for citizens who have not had the opportunity to live the experience of joining the Strategic System of Transport this opportunity is given on this day of mobility without motorized means ”.

He affirmed that the response of the municipal Administration is expected for the issuance of the decree, since this green city deserves a breather, a tranquility and the levels of environmental contamination are reduced, since the gas buses would be used.

Around 10,000 people use the five available Siva routes in Valledupar every day. It is expected that with the arrival of the seven remaining routes, the number of passengers can increase. The next ones that will be implemented are routes 100 and 101, called circular because they will cover the entire urban area of ​​the capital of Cesar, which will be available on February 27.

Enilda Suárez, a resident of Valledupar, welcomes the proposal, since it would be a relief for the environment, for mobility and the best time for citizens to try the new means of transport that runs throughout the city.

Edilberto Carrillo, user of public transport, said for his part, that before implementing the measure, it must be socialized with the community to avoid setbacks for users to get to their places of work and study.

THERE IS NO TECHNICAL ARGUMENT

Airton Jaramillo, advisor to the motorcycle taxi drivers union in Valledupar, considers that the reason is to lower the drivers of private vehicles and motorcycles, without a technical argument. “In Valledupar it registers low pollution and there are no reasons for there to be events like these in this capital, nor is there a technical analysis to apply it.”



He reiterated that the authorities never show an analysis of the low emission of greenhouse gases. “Most of the mayors do not show these studies to demonstrate a high level of contamination,” said the union representative.

