“I’m gay, I don’t want to hide anymore“. The public confession of Jakub Jankto has had many demonstrations of support, from the Brazilian champion of PSG, Neymar (“It’s an important day. Every human being must be free to live as he wants”) al Milan (“We are with you, Jankto”). Even your current company, Sparta Prague is with Jakub. “Some time ago he spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club, the coach and his teammates. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments, he has our support. Live your life, Jacob. nothing else matters“, reads the post of the most titled club in the Czech Republic.

Ex-girlfriend: “I’m proud of him”

And to take the side of the former Udinese and Sampdoria player, there is also Markéta Ottomanská, former partner of the footballer and mother of his son David who is three years old. “It’s Kuby’s story, his confession,” the former partner told the Czech site Idnes.cz -. I’m proud that he was able to gather the strength to come out publicly. He is the first active footballer to announce it. Perhaps only those who have ended their careers have admitted it. Everyone else keeps it a secret. They’re afraid of what people say.”

“Now the important thing is that he is comfortable and happy”

The relationship between Jakub and Marketa ended in 2021 and the woman did not want to give details about the coming out “in family”. “When he told me, he also gave me a lot of freedom,” Markéta Ottomanská said. Now the important thing is that he is comfortable and happy. He will surely be relieved and nothing will eat away at his soul anymore. He was afraid people wouldn’t accept him for who he was. He was stressed about it. I think people will like it as much as before. I don’t care about our past anymore. I don’t blame him for how it ended between us, I hope he is now more serene and at peace with himself”.