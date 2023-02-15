Home World At least 4 people have died in New Zealand from Cyclone Gabrielle
At least 4 people have died in New Zealand from Cyclone Gabrielle

At least 4 people have died in New Zealand from Cyclone Gabrielle

In New Zealand at least four people died due to the passage of cyclone Gabrielle, which in recent days has caused flash flooding, landslides and big waves especially along the coasts in the north of the country. Thousands of people have also been forced from their homes and are currently displaced. All four people who died lived on the east coast of the North Island, one of the two that make up the country and the one where Wellington, the capital, is located.

The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday. High winds uprooted trees and bent light poles, and heavy rains caused extensive flooding. Police said Wednesday that 144,000 homes were without electricity (225,000 on Tuesday). The cyclone gradually weakened and moved away on Wednesday.

