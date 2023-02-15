A rabona nominated him definitively for the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the year. Mario Balotelli amazes everyone during the Adana Demirspor-Goztepe match valid for the Turkish Super Lig. The Italian striker scored 5 of the 7 goals scored by the home team. But it’s the last one that earns him the candidacy: a series of feints against the opposing defender and then a rabona that deceives the goalkeeper and ends up in the net for the final 7-0 for the team coached by Vincenzo Montella.