Sports

a series of feints and then a rabona who deceives the goalkeeper – Corriere TV

A rabona nominated him definitively for the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the year. Mario Balotelli amazes everyone during the Adana Demirspor-Goztepe match valid for the Turkish Super Lig. The Italian striker scored 5 of the 7 goals scored by the home team. But it’s the last one that earns him the candidacy: a series of feints against the opposing defender and then a rabona that deceives the goalkeeper and ends up in the net for the final 7-0 for the team coached by Vincenzo Montella.

January 13, 2023 – Updated January 14, 2023, 09:56 am

