Shell Recharge EV Driver report reveals e-mobility is in the middle of…

The Shell Recharge EV Driver Report 2023 is one of the largest European surveys of EV drivers, providing up-to-date insights into the views of nearly 25,000 respondents. The report also shows that e-car drivers have increased confidence in their range.

The of Shell commissioned and by LCP-Delta The study carried out shows that the acceptance of electric vehicles continues to increase in several key European markets. The results of the current report are also in line with the increasing sales of e-vehicles worldwide.[1]

The Shell Recharge EV Driver Report 2023 is one of the largest surveys looking at the attitudes and behavior of EV drivers in Europe. For the fourth year in a row, almost 25,000 e-vehicle drivers from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Great Britain have been surveyed in the current analysis.

Some key takeaways

According to the report, 42% of respondents have bought an electric vehicle within the last year and 67% within the last two years. This significant growth is dominated by the new EV market – 87% of EV drivers surveyed bought their vehicle new (the average figure for all new cars in Europe is just 27%).[2]

The data in the report also clearly shows that the experiences of e-vehicle drivers in practice have been positively influenced by technological advances and the expansion of the charging infrastructure:

Only 14% stated that they forego longer journeys. The number of respondents who traveled to other European countries with an e-vehicle and had good experiences with charging increased by 5%. E-car drivers are becoming more and more relaxed when it comes to their charging times: 47% of those surveyed stated that they no longer have to charge every day.

Florian GlattesVice President of E-Mobility Solutions at Shell, comments on the report: “The growth trajectory in EV adoption is clear from the data and it is encouraging to see that many drivers are finding their experience positive. However, if we To continue growing at this fast pace, the industry needs to be responsive to the needs of EV drivers and work together across the board to remove barriers to entry and continue to improve the driver experience.”

The demands of EV drivers are becoming increasingly clear

One requirement is a less complex mix of apps and maps. Almost a quarter (23%) of respondents have four applications installed to manage and get the most out of their electric car, and the same number access public charging infrastructure with four or even more charge cards.

There is a great desire for a leaner and simpler solution. Almost half of respondents (47%) say they would prefer uniform access to all public charging points, even if it means paying a little more per charge.

The study also shows a clear link between EV ownership and a broader commitment to a sustainable lifestyle. The surveyed e-drivers are willing to make appropriate adjustments to maximize the benefits of their vehicle. Almost half (47%) have also already invested in a solar system and 36% have smart thermostats.

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) would like their charging station operator to offer them a special electricity tariff and 48% would like smart charging services to be included in their contract. A third (33%) of EV drivers also want devices such as solar panels and house batteries to be included.

“In view of the increasing number of electric car drivers, it is becoming increasingly clear what e-mobilists want and need in order to have a great driving experience: speed, reliability, comfort and experience,” Florian Glattes continues. “We are very proud to work with industry-leading partners from different sectors, including car manufacturers and real estate providers, to improve these four key criteria through innovative solutions. I am convinced that by entering the charging system, companies not only have significant potential , to create added value for the EV drivers, but also the chance to increase their profits.”

Opportunities for companies as partners in the charging infrastructure

The report shows various ways for companies to get involved in the charging system by charging at the destination. Almost half (44%) of the drivers surveyed said they did not have a charging station at home. An opportunity for companies to make a positive contribution with charging options when shopping or in their free time. New customers can be won and their length of stay increased. Almost half (49%) of EV drivers base their purchases and trips on the availability of charging stations, and 57% said they would visit destinations where charging stations are available more often.

Shell Recharge is redefining public charging by making it faster and easier for customers to use. With the Shell Recharge app and the range of cards in Europe, customers have access to over 500,000 charging points in 25 countries.

Shell also works with some of the world‘s best known retail brands such as REWE to charging solutions that make the switch to electric cars as easy and pleasant as possible for customers.

[1] A recent report by International Energy Agency (IEA) According to this, by 2022 every seventh car bought worldwide will be an electric vehicle.

[2] Bain, The Outlook for the European Used Car Market, 2023

If you are interested in learning more about the trends, challenges and opportunities on the road to mass adoption of electric vehicles, please download the Shell Recharge EV Driver Survey 2023 at URL down.

About Shell Recharge Solutions

Shell Recharge Solutions is a leading global provider of intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicles. In this way, the company enables its customers to enjoy cleaner mobility. Shell Recharge Solutions operates in Europe, North America and Asia and offers its customers industry-leading products and services. This includes planning and consulting, on-site installation as well as energy management and maintenance, whether at home, at work or on the go. The company is part of the Shell Group and has more than a decade of experience in charging electric vehicles. Shell has set itself the goal of becoming a zero-emission energy company by 2050. Shell wants to operate more than 70,000 open charging points by 2025 and more than 200,000 by 2030. Further to: Charging stations and charging solutions for electric cars | Shell Recharge DE

About Shell Germany GmbH

Represented in Germany since 1902, Shell employs more than 4,800 people here in research, production and sales of energy solutions for private mobility and home energy as well as energy and chemical products and supplies for almost all industries and sectors. The company is gradually changing its portfolio with a view to customer needs in order to advance the energy transition with low-CO2 and CO2-free energy solutions. Further to shell.de

About LCP

LCP Delta is a leading research and consulting firm that helps companies manage the energy transition. We provide consumer research, consulting, technology and data solutions, and training to our clients. Our clients include many leading players in the energy, manufacturing, technology and investment sectors, mainly in Europe and Japan. Find out more about our services at www.lcpdelta.com

