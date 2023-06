Two people died in a traffic accident on State Road 173 near Dohma on Thursday evening. According to the police, a 58-year-old man drove on the road between Cotta and Pirna shortly before 7 p.m. In a left turn, he left the road with his car and collided with two trees. The driver and his 27-year-old passenger died at the scene of the accident.

