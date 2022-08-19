Home Business The OPPO Watch 3 series is officially on sale. How is the compatibility with other mobile phones? _iPhone_Function_Watch
Business

The OPPO Watch 3 series is officially on sale. How is the compatibility with other mobile phones? _iPhone_Function_Watch

by admin
The OPPO Watch 3 series is officially on sale. How is the compatibility with other mobile phones? _iPhone_Function_Watch
2022-08-19 14:30
Source: I&T Digital

Original title: OPPO Watch 3 series is officially on sale, how is the compatibility with other mobile phones?

To be honest, the Apple Watch in hand is good for everything, but it can only be used with the iPhone.

In contrast, the smartwatches of the Android camp will be opened up a lot, basically covering iOS users. Taking a look at the system that OPPO Watch 3 is compatible with, in addition to ColorOS, it is also compatible with Android versions 6.0 and above. The iOS side is also adapted to the iOS system version of iOS13 and above.

In terms of functions, except for the lack of linkage function with the mobile phone, Android basically does not have much impact. There are a total of seven affected functions on the iPhone side, and most of the functions can be used normally when connected to the iPhone. At present, this machine has been officially launched, and the starting price of 1499 is quite cost-effective. #OPPO Watch 3 series is on sale##OPPO Watch 3##Looking for digital review pie#

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Guangdong Province

See also  Three incredible technologies of the Tesla Model S Plaid

You may also like

Elections 2022: polls give right-wing coalition close to...

Lamborghini Urus Performante, everything you need to know...

The Cap Group updates the prices for its...

Tax, summer truce over: Monday 22 August “tax...

Oil prices are expected to fall for five...

Bearish positions of hedge funds hit record levels...

Pebble Beach 2022, the most exclusive cars in...

Ex Ilva, child who died of cancer: “Doubt...

Inflection point of the global semiconductor industry is...

Stock markets again in the grip of sells,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy