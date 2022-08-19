Original title: OPPO Watch 3 series is officially on sale, how is the compatibility with other mobile phones?

To be honest, the Apple Watch in hand is good for everything, but it can only be used with the iPhone.

In contrast, the smartwatches of the Android camp will be opened up a lot, basically covering iOS users. Taking a look at the system that OPPO Watch 3 is compatible with, in addition to ColorOS, it is also compatible with Android versions 6.0 and above. The iOS side is also adapted to the iOS system version of iOS13 and above.

In terms of functions, except for the lack of linkage function with the mobile phone, Android basically does not have much impact. There are a total of seven affected functions on the iPhone side, and most of the functions can be used normally when connected to the iPhone. At present, this machine has been officially launched, and the starting price of 1499 is quite cost-effective. #OPPO Watch 3 series is on sale##OPPO Watch 3##Looking for digital review pie#

