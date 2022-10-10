For employees of major Internet companies, the “996” working hours are quite familiar, which means going to work at 9:00 in the morning and leaving work at 9:00 in the evening, six days a week. Some people support this way of working, and some people disagree. After all, for most workers, 996 is not a problem to do more and get more money. But there are also objections, arguing that you should not harm your own body for work.

As for the working mode of “996”, the heads of some Internet companies also released their own views. Recently, the founder of Shuidichou said that developing a global business should be adapted to local conditions, and that 996 should not be implemented outside of China.

According to reports, Shen Peng, founder of Waterdrop, said at the Wisdom Eyes China Global Forum that many Chinese companies regard Singapore as the first stop for overseas expansion. Localization is the key for Chinese enterprises to gain a foothold in the region, and Chinese enterprises should abide by the law in every country.

He said:I have not promoted 996 culture in every country other than China, even if the pace of development is a little slower than in China.

According to public information, the Shuidi fundraising business was launched by Shuidi Company at the end of 2016, and the accumulated fundraising amount has exceeded 16 billion yuan so far, making it the first platform for fundraising for serious personal illnesses in China.

Previously, Waterdrop has always insisted on providing free services to fundraising users, and for a long time has also used relief funds to help users bear the payment channel fees.

Regarding the company’s profitability, the customer service said that the water drop company has other profitable departments,Waterdrop Fundraising – Serious illness fundraising does not charge service fees, and the profit from insurance such as waterdrop insurance can guarantee the operation of the company.