Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of State for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, on the occasion of South Korea’s National Day, mentioned the current geopolitical situation, stating that conflict cannot solve the problem. He also said that the Pope is very eager to visit the northern part of the Korean peninsula.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of State for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, was invited by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Holy See to attend the National Day reception in Korea. In his speech, he said, “There is an urgent need to promote a culture of genuine peace based on dialogue consistent with international law to ensure the harmonious coexistence of peoples”. The Archbishop said that, given the current geopolitical situation in which world peace is seriously threatened, war is “completely unsuitable as a solution to international conflicts, it is not in line with humanity and its natural mission to peace”.

South Korea and the Holy See established diplomatic relations in 1963. Archbishop Gallagher recalled that the relationship was based on religion, culture and personal contacts. “This engagement culminated in Pope Francis’ visit to South Korea in 2014,” and South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visits to the Vatican in 2018 and 2021.

Archbishop Gallagher reiterated the Holy See’s commitment to working with Korea to achieve lasting peace and true harmony in Korea and in the world at large. He expressed his gratitude for “Korea’s respect for the Catholic Church and the Church’s contribution to Korean society, especially in the fields of education and society”. In addition, the Archbishop assured that the Holy See “supports South Korea’s deepest aspirations, that of reconciliation and prosperity throughout the Korean peninsula”. Archbishop Gallagher stressed that the Pope has special concerns for the North Korean people. The archbishop referred to the Pope’s great desire, “if he receives an official invitation from the authorities, he will visit the northern regions”.

