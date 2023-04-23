Shenzhen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China: At the end of the first quarter, the balance of new energy automobile industry loans increased by 65% ​​year-on-year

Caijing Auto News According to the Financial Associated Press, on April 23, the Shenzhen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China stated at a press conference in the first quarter of 2023 that as of the end of the first quarter, the balance of loans for the new energy automobile industry in Shenzhen was 45.563 billion yuan, a year-on-year An increase of 65.0%.

According to reports, in the first quarter, the Shenzhen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China guided financial institutions to focus on Shenzhen’s “20+8” industrial clusters, seized the current critical period of industrial economic recovery and transformation and upgrading, and promoted the development of strategic emerging industrial clusters. From January to March 2023, the Shenzhen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China will comprehensively use structural monetary policy tools such as re-loan and re-discount to support upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy vehicle industry chain to obtain low-cost financing of 5.13 billion yuan from commercial banks.