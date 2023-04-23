Home » Germany, for the state anti-inflation bonuses of 3 thousand euros and an increase of 200 euros in payroll
World

Germany, for the state anti-inflation bonuses of 3 thousand euros and an increase of 200 euros in payroll

by admin
Germany, for the state anti-inflation bonuses of 3 thousand euros and an increase of 200 euros in payroll

German public sector workers have struck a wage deal with employers, ending a months-long dispute that sparked strikes and brought transport to a halt in Germany.

The agreement, signed on 22 April by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and by the union ver.di (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, Union of trade unions in the service sector), will apply to around 2.5 million workers in the public sector: each employee will receive 3,000 euros tax-free between now and February 2024 as a one-off contribution to offset inflation, he explained the ministry in a note. The first payment of 1,240 will take place in June. From March 2024, salaries will increase by 200 euros a month, and in a second phase there will be a 5.5 percent increase. The agreement will have a duration of two years.

Final decision in May

Ver.di, Germany’s second-largest trade union after IG Metall, with over two million members strong, was aiming for a 10.5% wage increase and announced the launch of a survey among its members with the Wages Commission, which will make a final decision on May 15th. With the green light to this compromise agreement “we have reached our pain threshold”, explained the leader of Ver.di, Frank Werneke.

The soaring cost of living this year has led to some of the largest and most participatory German strikes in decades. Consumer prices in Germany increased by 9.6% in 2022, but pressure on prices has eased in recent months after this winter’s energy crisis turned out to be less severe than expected, and supply chain problems supplies have diminished. “This deal brings significant relief to employees. Tax-free payments will quickly appear in wallets,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stressed. In March, the strike promoted by the Ver.di union almost brought the railways and airports to a halt in Germany’s largest strike in more than three decades.

See also  Covid vaccines blocked by logistics: India cuts production

Find out more

You may also like

Senior election official linked to military shot dead...

breaking latest news of Steph Strings in Bilbao...

Leading rabbi says AIPAC-J Street squabble is ‘dangerous...

Đorđe Đoković’s closing speech at the Serbian Open...

The crisis in Sudan opens a new exodus,...

Musk has second thoughts, the blue check for...

Udinese-Cremonese / Samardzic: “Europe? Let’s see game by...

And one day Boris Johnson said: “I am...

Biden plans to officially announce his re-election bid...

British special forces and covert operations in Ukraine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy