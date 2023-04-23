Pesaro breaks his fast: Trieste beat

PESARO – After eight defeats in the last nine games (last five consecutive), Vuelle returns to victory against Trieste, having the better of the opponents only in the last quarter, after having lived for a long time in tears, always sewn up by the Giulians. Carpegna Prosciutto lines up Moretti, Abdur-Rakhman, Charalampopoulos, Cheatam and Kravic, Trieste replies with Ruzzier, Bartley, Stumbris, Lever and Terry. The teams start paired up, even if Carpegna Prosciutto stands out above all for some trivial mistakes under Kravic’s basket. Moretti is inspired, while for the guests it is Terry who raises his voice under the basket. Pesaro minibreak with the rediscovered Kravic: 17-12 at 3’30”. Trieste immediately impacts with Spencer and Lever. Whirlwind of rotations on both sides, the result however does not change at the end of the first quarter, with Vuelle ahead by only one point: 22-21. After more minutes of ping pong Pesaro tries a new timid extension (31-26 with 6′ left), but an unsportsmanlike foul called on Tambone brings the Giuliani back into contact again and then into the lead. 31-33 at 4’16” (Bartley). Pesaro tries another break at the end of the first quarter with Cheatam (2 triples) and Abdur-Rakhman. 44-35 at 1’24”. Trieste sews up a hair at the end of the first half: 46-40. Trieste comes back to the surface thanks to Lever (51-47), but Delfino rekindles his team: 57-47 at 5’25” with Legovich forced into a time-out. Lever and Bartley, once again, bring Trieste back to -3 (57-54 at 3’16”). Then, the usual Lever at -1 (59-58) with a 4-point game. I overtake Bartley on 59-60 at 1’50”. Repesa waves his arms with his and inserts Totè, given Kravic’s obvious difficulty under the planks. 64-63 at the end of the third quarter. Carpegna Prosciutto is back on track thanks to Moretti and Kravic. A technical foul against Tambone for protesting (with consequent expulsion thanks to the anti-sportsman whistled at him in the first half) brings Trieste back into contact again (71-66 at 7’60”). However, Pesaro is on the ball, on the wings of Visconti and a renewed Daye returns to +10 (76-66 at 5’52”). Visconti and Terry link up: the referees blow a double unsportsmanlike whistle. The story doesn’t change: Carpegna Prosciutto continues to grind the game, despite Lever being the last to raise the white flag. Sad tries again with Bartley and Spencer, but an inspired Moretti pushes back the opponents. The coach of pure frustration in Lever puts the tombstone on the match 88-75 at 2’10”. Pesaro wisely manages the advantage accumulated until the end of the match, up to the final 94-83.